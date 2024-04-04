WASHINGTON - In 2008, when Sen. John McCain was the oldest person to seek a first term in the White House, his campaign set out to reassure the public about his health. It let reporters examine 1,173 pages of handwritten notes, lab results and insurance documents, including details of the senator's biopsies, his prostate exams and even the "very light tan freckling" on his buttocks.

He was 71.

Today, President Joe Biden is 81 and his rival, Donald Trump, is 77, and many voters believe both men are too old for another term. Their doctors proclaim them fit to serve, but neither has agreed to throw open his medical charts to prove it.

Biden released a six-page summary of medical test results in February, but his doctor has refused to be interviewed by reporters, breaking from past practice. Trump has revealed less than Biden; his last public note from his doctor, in November, was three paragraphs long. Neither man has sat for a comprehensive assessment of his mental fitness, a battery of tests often administered to people their age.

The long-standing truth about the U.S. political system is that presidents and presidential candidates choose what to test, what to ignore, how much medical information to release to the public and, in the end, what voters will know about their health and well-being.

But the election between the two oldest people to ever seek the presidency is challenging that notion. Not only are Biden and Trump failing to do anything extra to reassure Americans that they can lead well into their ninth decade of life, they are doing less than their predecessors in some important ways.

The New York Times sent five-page letters to the Trump campaign and the White House with detailed questions about the health of the candidates. The Trump campaign did not respond to the letter, which included questions on mental fitness, cardiac health and whether he has taken Ozempic to lose weight.

The White House directed questions about Biden's health to his doctor's summary of the president's physical in February, which concluded that Biden was fit for duty. "Joe Biden is proud to have been transparent with his health records as vice president, as a presidential candidate and as president," said Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson. "He believes all leaders owe that level of honesty to the American people."

The Times' questions about mental fitness, however, were not addressed in the summary.

"I don't want to be ageist, and I would never make an armchair diagnosis, but I do think we need full-blown neuropsychological exams" for both candidates, said Rudolph E. Tanzi, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and the director of the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He was referring to a series of 33 tests known as the Neuropsychological Assessment Battery, which can detect dementia and other brain dysfunction.

"You've got to take an exam to drive," Tanzi said. "These guys are taking the exam to be in the White House, where you have buttons you can push that might end the world."

In interviews with a dozen of the country's leading experts on aging, all described inexorable patterns that almost always accelerate after age 80. The body becomes more frail, more prone to damage and less likely to recover quickly. The risk of cognitive disease grows. Three percent of people ages 65-69 have been diagnosed with dementia; by age 90, it is 35%.

Questions about the age and health of the two candidates are coursing through the political debate. So far, the answers have not been forthcoming.

That means Americans are left to judge their fitness for office in what experts on aging say is the worst possible way: from afar, largely based on snippets of their public appearances - the good and the bad.

The unknowns about Biden

The president has a common retort for anyone who expresses concern about his age and mental fitness: "Watch me."

His aides have said he works out regularly, lifting weights some mornings and exercising on a Peloton. Last month, he delivered a forceful, energetic State of the Union address. And for the past few weeks, he has crisscrossed the country to give speeches and collect campaign cash at a pace that might exhaust any candidate, of any age.

But other appearances are enormously damaging. At an exclusive New York fundraiser last summer, he recounted the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that inspired him to run for president in 2020. Minutes later, he told the same story again, practically word for word, drawing concerned glances from the crowd.

"I know I look like I'm 30," Biden later joked to tepid laughter in the room. "I've been around doing this a long time."