What Californians should do now to prepare for a possible spring omicron BA.2 surge

Is California doing enough to prepare for a potential increase in cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2 this spring?

California has made great strides in improving access to vaccinations and testing, but officials say there's plenty of room for improvement, and that doing so is essential, given concerning trends elsewhere in the country, especially in the Northeast.

Early signals

The omicron subvariant BA.2 — about 30% to 60% more transmissible than the currently dominant omicron subvariant — is being detected more frequently, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And, even though the weekly count of new coronavirus cases nationally has been declining or flat, there are some hints that they may be starting to rise in New York City.

In California, sewage treatment sites serving six counties are reporting at least a doubling of detected coronavirus samples in wastewater over the last 15 days. The sites serve San Diego, Contra Costa, Fresno, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, according to the CDC's wastewater tracker as of Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County isn't seeing as high of a percentage of BA.2 cases as places like New York and Chicago, but the L.A. County Department of Public Health is saying nationwide trends suggest that Angelenos "should be prepared to mitigate the risk of increased transmission associated with this more infectious subvariant."

"The increasing presence of the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant in many regions of this country reminds us that we need to remain vigilant and prepared for the possibility of more cases in the near future," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Monday.

"And while discouraging to face this possibility, the best way to blunt another surge in cases from increasing hospitalizations and deaths is to increase vaccination and booster coverage," Ferrer said. "Waiting until we start seeing increases in cases is not optimal, since once there are more people testing positive, there is already more community transmission."

Booster shots

Officials have been concerned about lackluster rates of booster shots, which help further protect vaccinated people — especially older people and those with underlying health concerns — from severe illness, hospitalization and death. While 71% of L.A. County's 10.1 million residents are considered fully vaccinated, only 36% have received a booster dose.

Even among the county's highly vaccinated senior population, booster rates are not ideal. About 90% of L.A. County's 1.4 million seniors age 65 and up are considered fully vaccinated. But only 63% of those 1.4 million have received a booster shot.

It's important to get a booster shot, experts say.

According to data published by the CDC in February, when omicron was dominant, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was 71% during the first two months after people completed their primary two-dose vaccination series of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots. But that fell to 54% five months after the second dose. A booster shot brought vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization to 91% in the first two months following the injection, and was at 78% four months after that shot.

During a time omicron was dominant, vaccine effectiveness against death or needing a mechanical ventilator to breathe was 79% for people who received two vaccination doses, and 94% among those who received a third shot, according to data published this month by the CDC.

It's uncertain whether an increase in coronavirus cases fueled by BA.2 could result in merely a ripple or the kind of rapid surge that would strain hospital systems. Experts have suggested reasons for why a BA.2 wave in the U.S. could end up being either mild or quite worrisome.

Masking up even as rules ease

The unsettled outlook is a big reason why California health officials still strongly recommend universal wearing of masks in indoor public settings.

There are a number of reasons why some health officials express some concern about preparing for the next surge.

A drug option

In Los Angeles County, more needs to be done to improve access to anti-COVID drugs, like Paxlovid pills that are intended for newly diagnosed coronavirus-positive patients at higher risk for severe COVID-19, Ferrer said. Drugs like Paxlovid must be given within a certain number of days after symptoms begin, or from the day of a positive coronavirus test, and they work best if given early.

There were 116 sites in L.A. County in the most vulnerable communities that were dispensing anti-COVID drugs as of last week; Ferrer said getting that number to at least 150 would be adequate, with an ultimate goal of establishing at least 250 sites in these areas.