What can be done to stop COVID-19 from ravaging skilled nursing homes in Sonoma County?

It was nearly a month ago when Laura Nickel-Cunningham received the call from the Petaluma skilled nursing home where her mother was staying.

Susan Nickel, 73, had been at EmPres Post Acute Health and Rehabilitation for the past two years and was not in good health. She’s got heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health issues. But she’s always been a fighter, said Nickel-Cunningham, who lives in Windsor. Late last year, her mom pulled through after she was treated for a collapsed lung.

But now came the frightening news on the telephone: the nursing aide who was caring for Nickel-Cunningham’s mother had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Soon, residents near Nickel started getting sick with the virus, including a resident in another room with whom she shared a bathroom.

“There were more residents next to my mom who were also positive within the next couple of weeks,” said Nickel-Cunningham. “I knew it was only a matter of time.”

On July 25, her frail mother was admitted to Petaluma Valley Hospital with pneumonia and a severe urinary tract infection, she said. Only then did Nickel-Cunningham learn the results of a coronavirus test done July 21. Her mother had COVID-19.

As of Friday, 30 residents of EmPres Post Acute and at least one staffer had been stricken with the virus. It is one of three skilled nursing facilities in Sonoma County that have reported deaths, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Of the 37 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, at least 30, or more than 80%, have been among residents of skilled nursing homes and residential care facilities. While the pandemic has been a trying time for many, no other group of people in Sonoma County has experienced the deadly consequences of the virus as much as the residents of these senior care homes.

Last week marked the deadliest week of the pandemic in Sonoma County since the virus was first detected locally March 2. On Tuesday, local health officials reported seven people had died within a week’s time, between July 23 and July 28, three from skilled nursing homes and four from a residential care facility for the elderly. Another woman from a skilled nursing home died on Wednesday, and finally on Friday, health officials reported that four more people — two skilled nursing residents and two residential care home residents — had succumbed to the virus.

As total cases since the pandemic began passed 3,000 on Saturday, the death toll keeps mounting. County officials, senior care home administrators and local and state health officials are trying to come up with ways to keep people alive. As early as Monday, the state is sending strike teams of infection prevention specialists to Sonoma County to help conduct onsite monitoring, isolate sick residents and beef up infection control protocols at the most affected skilled nursing facilities.

State infectious disease specialists have made periodic visits to Sonoma County before, but county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has asked the state strike team to maintain a daily presence in the county until the situation improves. She said everyone involved — local hospitals, skilled nursing homes, state health officials — is doing everything they can to stop the spread of the virus in these facilities and prevent even more deaths.

For months, the county has been trying to designate one of the facilities as a treatment hub for coronavirus-positive residents of nursing homes, a place where those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 can be sequestered with others suffering from the virus and kept away from patients who have tested negative. That effort has been unsuccessful.

Existing facilities are full or don’t have the space, while other sites are not capable of providing the necessary level of care, Mase said. And still other facilities have been shuttered and no longer have the proper licensing, though she’s asking the state to waive some rules in light of the current crisis, she added.

Mase has said she has no authority over the state-regulated skilled nursing facilities in Sonoma County, which are privately owned, and she cannot force them to take certain actions or shut them down.

“With different places we’ve approached, there are different barriers,” she said.

Nickel-Cunningham said she doesn’t blame EmPres, the skilled nursing facility where her mother was living. She said the facility is simply not designed to adequately isolate those who test positive for the virus; staff work at multiple facilities and in some cases family members also work as staff.

“There’s nowhere to isolate, nowhere to move them to,” she said. “Their hands are tied. I can’t believe that the county isn’t doing more. If we can come up with housing for the homeless who have COVID, why can’t we find a facility for these patients?”