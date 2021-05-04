What changes in Sonoma County in the yellow tier

If the spread of the coronavirus stays in check, Sonoma County could move from the orange tier to the least-restrictive yellow tier as soon as May 12.

Here’s some of what changes:

• Bars that don’t serve food could reopen indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. If all guests show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, capacity may increase to 37.5%.

• Hair salons and barbershops, body waxing studios and estheticians can reopen indoors at full capacity, but with modifications.

• Wineries, breweries and distilleries that don’t serve meals could increase capacity to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

• Restaurants would remain at 50% indoor capacity.

• Museums would be able to open at full capacity with modifications in place.

• Movie theaters, bowling alleys and family entertainment centers can reopen at 50% capacity. If all attendees show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, capacity increases to 75%.

• Gyms, fitness centers and dance studios can increase capacity to 50% indoors, as well as reopen hot tubs, indoor pools, steam rooms and saunas. The capacity increases to 75% if every guest shows proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

• Churches and other places of worship could continue indoors at 50% capacity.

• Nonessential offices can reopen indoors with modifications, but working remotely still is encouraged.

• Live outdoor performances can continue at 67% capacity with restricted concessions and dining. Live indoor performances at venues with seating up to 1,500 could operate at 25% capacity or 300 people, whichever is fewer. Venues with more than 1,500 seats could operate at 10% capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is fewer. Eating and drinking is prohibited. If attendees show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, capacity at indoor venues may increase to 50%.

• If public health safety precautions are in place, private outdoor gatherings can increase from 50 to 100 people.

• While indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged, they are allowed at 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

