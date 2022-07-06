Subscribe

What could delaying the shutdown of California’s last nuclear power plant mean for energy bills?

MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2022, 6:49AM
Diablo Canyon is set to close by 2025, but now that might change, and so could customers’ utility costs

California’s last nuclear power plant, PG&E’s Diablo Canyon facility in San Luis Obispo County, has been a source of controversy since before it even came online in 1985.

For years, it’s been the center of a tug-of-war between pro-nuclear groups that see it as a cleaner energy option to fossil fuels and opponents concerned by the environmental and safety issues posed by nuclear waste and exacerbated by the plant’s location near a web of earthquake faults.

With no good off-site options for nuclear waste storage, and a hazy economic outlook amid the state’s push for more solar and wind power, PG&E reached an agreement to shutter the plant in 2016. Utility regulators approved the deal in 2018.

Since then, PG&E has been on the path to decommission Diablo Canyon’s two reactors, perched on a secluded coastal bluff between Montaña de Oro State Park and Pismo Beach, in 2024 and 2025.

But, fears that California’s strained energy grid might be vulnerable to more blackouts, especially amid climate-change fueled heatwaves, droughts and catastrophic wildfires, have led Gov. Gavin Newsom, among some other lawmakers, to recently reconsider shuttering the site.

For a while now, there have been signs Newsom might at least delay the shutdown. That prospect inched closer to reality last Tuesday when PG&E asked the Department of Energy for an extension to apply for a $6 billion federal program aimed at propping up nuclear power plants scheduled for closure.

A day later, CalMatters reported Newsom signed a “trailer bill” as part of the state’s hotly debated energy plan that would reserve funds to sustain the operation of power plants scheduled for shutdown. That group could include fossil fuel-based gas plants but also Diablo Canyon.

The potential for blackouts poses a major political liability for Newsom, who must thread the needle of grid reliability and sticking to the state’s ambitious plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2045. A predecessor in the governor’s office, Gray Davis, was ousted by voters partly over the mishandling of energy deregulation that led to massive outages back in 2000 and 2001.

The thinking in Newsom’s camp and those supporting extension of Diablo Canyon operations holds that the plant is a cleaner source of energy than natural gas and could help fill any gaps in the shift to a renewable-based grid.

But how would keeping Diablo Canyon open affect ratepayers, who already are struggling with increasingly costly electricity bills?

"If the governor and-or the [Public Utilities Commission (PUC)] want to reverse course on the shutdown, who's going to pay for it, and how much is it going to cost?“ said Matthew Freedman, staff attorney for The Utility Reform Network, a consumer advocacy group. Over his 22 years with the organization, Freedman has handled all the Diablo Canyon-related issues that come before the PUC and the legislature.

PG&E customers across Central and Northern California are paying more each year to overhaul the utility’s vast network of grid equipment for wildfire safety. Extending the life of Diablo Canyon could add yet more annual charges on residential and commercial bills.

“One of the concerns that we have is you've got a really problematic political dynamic here where the governor and the PUC might be saying, ‘Can you keep the plant open? How much would it cost?’” Freedman told me. “If you ask them how much something will cost that you really want them to do, be prepared for sticker shock. It's a pretty bad setup for the conversation in my view.”

There are a few ways that PG&E collects money from its customers related to Diablo Canyon now.

There’s a charge for generation, the costs of owning and operating the plant. Then, there’s the cost ratepayers put towards decommissioning the plant. This is a fee consumers have been paying into a trust fund throughout Diablo Canyon’s lifetime to ensure there’s enough money to eventually take it offline, standard practice for California nuclear power plants.

There’s also a charge for utility customers who left to join Community Choice Aggregation programs, like Sonoma Clean Power, one of a number of public power suppliers that buys or generates electricity and delivers it to customers via PG&E lines.

Given that PG&E has been working toward shuttering Diablo Canyon, an about-face could come with a host of necessary investments in infrastructure and operation, including renewing its expiring federal operating license.

"There would be a mix of local, state and federal actions required, as license renewal requires permits from a variety of agencies,” PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said. “First, the state would need to indicate to PG&E that they want us to pursue this path. Then, there are federal and state approvals required for both license renewal as well as ongoing operations past 2025.“

PG&E spent $1.2 billion on the plant’s operation in 2021 before nuclear fuel costs, according to the The Utility Reform Network, a watchdog group, so even if Diablo Canyon receives a share of the $6 billion in federal funds available to plants nationwide and even if state funding becomes available, ratepayers will likely shoulder some costs for the plant’s continued operation.

“There will be cost,” Freedman told me. “The question is how much will it be?”

“Should the state policies change and continued operation of [Diablo Canyon] is deemed necessary, we will support to ensure electric grid reliability for our customers and all Californians at the lowest possible cost,” PG&E’s Paulo said.

It’s unlikely, utility observers say, that PG&E or the state would favor heavy reinvestment in the site only to shutter it a short while later, which raises another issue beyond the immediate cost to ratepayers.

“We've heard that the governor's office might be thinking just a couple of years of additional operation to get us over this hump where we face stress on the grid, but if they invest billions and billions of dollars in the plant, they're not going to operate it for a couple of years,” Freedman said.

“We need to think about how we're building the grid of future and what role, if any, there is for a plant like Diablo Canyon. There's no free money here...When we're talking about collecting it in rates, the question is what's the best use of ratepayer money? Keep the plant operating or develop alternatives, and there's a lot of really exciting new technologies out there that we're trying to deploy at scale in California.”

PG&E has yet to apply for the federal power plant funding for Diablo Canyon, though the Department of Energy granted the request for an application deadline extension. Neither the company nor Newsom and lawmakers have announced any definite decision to delay a shutdown.

If that is the eventual choice, there are still many details to be worked out in terms of costs and timelines. Ratepayers will have some option to weigh in either by contacting their legislators or by participating in public comment sessions in Public Utilities Commission hearings.

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

