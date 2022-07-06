What could delaying the shutdown of California’s last nuclear power plant mean for energy bills?

Diablo Canyon is set to close by 2025, but now that might change, and so could customers’ utility costs

California’s last nuclear power plant, PG&E’s Diablo Canyon facility in San Luis Obispo County, has been a source of controversy since before it even came online in 1985.

For years, it’s been the center of a tug-of-war between pro-nuclear groups that see it as a cleaner energy option to fossil fuels and opponents concerned by the environmental and safety issues posed by nuclear waste and exacerbated by the plant’s location near a web of earthquake faults.

With no good off-site options for nuclear waste storage, and a hazy economic outlook amid the state’s push for more solar and wind power, PG&E reached an agreement to shutter the plant in 2016. Utility regulators approved the deal in 2018.

Since then, PG&E has been on the path to decommission Diablo Canyon’s two reactors, perched on a secluded coastal bluff between Montaña de Oro State Park and Pismo Beach, in 2024 and 2025.

But, fears that California’s strained energy grid might be vulnerable to more blackouts, especially amid climate-change fueled heatwaves, droughts and catastrophic wildfires, have led Gov. Gavin Newsom, among some other lawmakers, to recently reconsider shuttering the site.

For a while now, there have been signs Newsom might at least delay the shutdown. That prospect inched closer to reality last Tuesday when PG&E asked the Department of Energy for an extension to apply for a $6 billion federal program aimed at propping up nuclear power plants scheduled for closure.

A day later, CalMatters reported Newsom signed a “trailer bill” as part of the state’s hotly debated energy plan that would reserve funds to sustain the operation of power plants scheduled for shutdown. That group could include fossil fuel-based gas plants but also Diablo Canyon.

The potential for blackouts poses a major political liability for Newsom, who must thread the needle of grid reliability and sticking to the state’s ambitious plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2045. A predecessor in the governor’s office, Gray Davis, was ousted by voters partly over the mishandling of energy deregulation that led to massive outages back in 2000 and 2001.

The thinking in Newsom’s camp and those supporting extension of Diablo Canyon operations holds that the plant is a cleaner source of energy than natural gas and could help fill any gaps in the shift to a renewable-based grid.

But how would keeping Diablo Canyon open affect ratepayers, who already are struggling with increasingly costly electricity bills?

"If the governor and-or the [Public Utilities Commission (PUC)] want to reverse course on the shutdown, who's going to pay for it, and how much is it going to cost?“ said Matthew Freedman, staff attorney for The Utility Reform Network, a consumer advocacy group. Over his 22 years with the organization, Freedman has handled all the Diablo Canyon-related issues that come before the PUC and the legislature.

PG&E customers across Central and Northern California are paying more each year to overhaul the utility’s vast network of grid equipment for wildfire safety. Extending the life of Diablo Canyon could add yet more annual charges on residential and commercial bills.

“One of the concerns that we have is you've got a really problematic political dynamic here where the governor and the PUC might be saying, ‘Can you keep the plant open? How much would it cost?’” Freedman told me. “If you ask them how much something will cost that you really want them to do, be prepared for sticker shock. It's a pretty bad setup for the conversation in my view.”

There are a few ways that PG&E collects money from its customers related to Diablo Canyon now.

There’s a charge for generation, the costs of owning and operating the plant. Then, there’s the cost ratepayers put towards decommissioning the plant. This is a fee consumers have been paying into a trust fund throughout Diablo Canyon’s lifetime to ensure there’s enough money to eventually take it offline, standard practice for California nuclear power plants.

There’s also a charge for utility customers who left to join Community Choice Aggregation programs, like Sonoma Clean Power, one of a number of public power suppliers that buys or generates electricity and delivers it to customers via PG&E lines.

Given that PG&E has been working toward shuttering Diablo Canyon, an about-face could come with a host of necessary investments in infrastructure and operation, including renewing its expiring federal operating license.