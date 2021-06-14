What could go wrong as California reopens: Variants, vaccine skepticism, inequities

LOS ANGELES — Many public health experts are highly optimistic as California is set to fully reopen its economy Tuesday, ending most COVID-19 restrictions. But what could still go wrong?

There’s plenty of reason for confidence in the months to come. California has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the nation, with 56% of residents of all ages — and 72% of adults — having had at least one dose of vaccine.

The state has one of the lowest daily coronavirus case rates in America. California’s average number of daily coronavirus cases over a seven-day period are down 98% from their peak, and COVID-19 hospitalizations and average daily deaths are down 96%. Daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since the first few weeks of the pandemic more than 14 months ago.

Barring a new, completely unforeseen development, experts do not anticipate California will backslide to any degree similar to the state’s previous three pandemic surges. There’s increasing evidence the vaccines are effective against known variants.

Still, public health experts say there are things to watch out for in the coming weeks and months that could interrupt the progress.

In places with low vaccination rates, “we’re gonna see outbreaks,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary.

“I have no doubt that we’ll see some places that are [largely] unvaccinated that are going to have an outbreak,” Ghaly said in a recent talk with the Public Policy Institute of California, “and that’s going to have real consequences.”

Here are some possible scenarios health experts will be watching for in the coming months:

Delta variant finds unvaccinated people

For people who are still unvaccinated, experts are increasingly concerned about the danger posed by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first detected in India.

“If you’re fully vaxxed, I wouldn’t be too worried, especially if you’re in a highly vaxxed region. If you’re not vaccinated: I’d be afraid. Maybe even very afraid,” tweeted Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco’s Department of Medicine.

Unvaccinated people may be able to avoid the virus in the summer but will be at higher risk in the autumn and winter if coronavirus transmission rates pick up among unvaccinated people.

The Delta variant “appears to be even more infectious” than the Alpha variant, first identified in the U.K. and now dominant in California and the U.S., Wachter said.

“Delta has made me nervous: I’ll now bet we’ll see significant ... surges this fall in low-vaccine populations due to combo of seasonality, Delta’s nastiness, & ‘back to normal’ behavior,” Wachter wrote.

This scenario is not assured. It’s possible vaccination rates will be high enough that herd immunity will be achieved, interrupting transmission of the virus.

“Every person vaccinated helps protect against the Delta variant — the one, big remaining challenge that lies ahead to achieve containment,” tweeted Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla.

Some areas never achieve herd immunity

Some areas of California have vaccination rates that lag far behind the statewide figure. Although 56% of Californians are at least partially vaccinated, some counties lag behind, including Riverside (45%); San Bernardino (42%); Merced (39%); Tulare and Kern (38%); and Kings (31%).

Many rural Northern California counties also have a low rate, such as Siskiyou (40%), Shasta (36%), Yuba (34%), Tehama (30%) and Lassen (21%).

One concern is whether enough farmworkers are being vaccinated. There have been targeted programs, but a number of farmworkers still haven’t received their shots. And because farmworkers move long distances to harvest one of the nation’s largest supplies of fruits and vegetables, getting them vaccinated should be a top priority for public health officials.

“There are still some communities that, because of their level of vaccination penetration, have some work to do,” Ghaly said. “We may see some outbreaks. We may see some number of people hospitalized.”

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the UC San Francisco Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, recently tweeted that more needed to be done to increase vaccine access, especially in places where the nearest vaccine site is more than 30 minutes away by public transportation and in areas where people have a high social vulnerability.

She recently tweeted an image showing counties where there were large numbers of unvaccinated people who wanted to be vaccinated. They extend from Imperial County at the Mexican border, through the Inland Empire and the Antelope Valley to the Central Valley, Salinas Valley, Santa Barbara County and rural Northern California.