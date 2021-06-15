What data about you can the government get from big tech?

The Justice Department, starting in the early days of the Trump administration, secretly sought data from some of the biggest tech companies about journalists, Democratic lawmakers and White House officials as part of wide-ranging investigations into leaks and other matters, The New York Times reported last week.

The revelations, which put the companies in the middle of a clash over the Trump administration’s efforts to find the sources of news coverage, raised questions about what sorts of data tech companies collect on their users, and how much of it is accessible to law enforcement authorities.

Here’s a rundown:

What data do the big tech companies collect and store about their users?

All sorts. Beyond basic data like users’ names, addresses and contact information, tech companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook also often have access to the contents of their users’ emails, text messages, call logs, photos, videos, documents, contact lists and calendars.

Is all of that data available to law enforcement?

Most of it is. But which data law enforcement can get depends on the sort of request they make.

Perhaps the most common and basic request is a subpoena. U.S. government agencies and prosecutors can often issue subpoenas without approval from a judge, and lawyers can issue them as part of open court cases. Subpoenas are often used to cast a wide net for basic information that can help build a case and provide evidence needed to issue more powerful requests.

With subpoenas, the authorities typically can get basic user data from tech companies, such as when an account was opened; the account holder’s name, address, email address and billing information; and a user’s internet-protocol or IP address. That can show their approximate location when the address was recorded.

The Justice Department subpoenas sought phone records. What about that sort of data?

Investigators often also seek logs of calls, text messages and emails. Such logs include details on who sent and received a call or message and when. Obtaining such data sometimes requires a higher-level request, such as a court order, which is issued by a judge.

The Justice Department used a court order to seek email logs from Google for four New York Times reporters as part of its investigation into leaks of classified information several years ago. The Times successfully resisted the order after Google informed it of the request.

In late 2017 and early 2018, the Justice Department also requested call records, as well as other basic information, from Apple and Microsoft related to people who work in Congress.

Apple and Microsoft complied with those subpoenas in part, but the companies did not send any call records to the Justice Department, according to two people familiar with the companies’ responses.

Apple said that it turned over call records only when the authorities have a warrant and that in 2019 it stopped collecting call logs.

Law enforcement officials are more likely to obtain call logs from telecommunications companies like Verizon and AT&T.

What can the authorities get with a warrant?

A warrant is a much more powerful investigative tool and can yield all sorts of sensitive, private data about tech companies’ users.

Investigators can get a warrant by submitting an application to a judge that lays out evidence suggesting the subject of the warrant committed a crime. The judge can then issue the warrant for specific information.

With a warrant, officials can get access to far more data than with a subpoena, including the contents of emails, text messages, photos, documents, calendars and contact lists.

Apple, Google and Microsoft store such data on their servers as part of their cloud services for consumers. Those cloud services are frequently used by customers to retrieve information if a phone needs to be replaced.

Facebook also turns over similar private information to authorities with warrants, including messages, photos, videos, posts and location data, it said.

Law enforcement authorities can also use warrants in other ways. Police have issued warrants to Google for any devices that were near where a crime was committed.

The companies say they sometimes work with law enforcement officials to narrow their requests so the companies turn over only information that is relevant to a case.

How often do the authorities obtain such data from the tech companies?

Apple said that in the first half of 2020, the latest period available, it received more than 5,850 requests from U.S. authorities for data related to 18,600 accounts. It turned over basic data in 43% of those requests and actual content data, such as emails or photos, in 44% of requests.