What do airlines owe for canceled flights? A new dashboard tells you

The Transportation Department released a new online dashboard last week that gives travelers a quick, transparent view of what airlines offer for passengers affected by some cancellations and delays. While easy-to-read tables and links to customer service policies can help customers learn what they're owed, they won't mean much for the people who are stuck in the airport for hours.

"Is it a silver bullet that will solve all the problems? No. But it is a step forward," said John Breyault, a spokesman for the National Consumers League.

The dashboard only deals with circumstances within the airline's control, like mechanical problems. A glance tells consumers that American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and JetBlue make the most promises when it comes to rebooking and meal vouchers or hotels. On the opposite end, Frontier Airlines makes the fewest.

"The airlines for years have been able to get away with obscuring their legal responsibilities in dense legalese in the contract of carriage," Breyault added. "What a dashboard like this does is makes those obligations much more understandable to consumers."

Here's what fliers need to know about the new DOT dashboard.

Why did DOT create a customer service dashboard?

While travel delays come from different causes, from weather events to air-traffic control glitches, airline staffing issues this year have exacerbated the problem like never before.

In mid-August, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote a letter to airline executives calling them out on "unacceptable" delays and telling them of his plans for the dashboard.

Buttigieg said his department "asks that airlines, at a minimum, provide meal vouchers for delays of 3 hours or more and lodging accommodations for passengers who must wait overnight at an airport because of disruptions within the carrier's control." He also said they were expected to "provide timely and responsive customer service during and after periods of flight disruptions," regardless of the cause.

Last month, Southwest was the only airline that guaranteed free rebooking on their own aircraft for a canceled flight or significant delay, according to a DOT spokeswoman. By last Friday, the 10 major carriers that account for 96 percent of domestic flights were all offering that service.

Nine airlines were also covering meals for long delays and hotels for overnight cancellations. Whether the new policies began in response to the new Transportation webpage is open to debate.

Brian Deese, director of the government's National Economic Council, credited the dashboard for improvements in airline policy, saying "Sunlight is a useful disinfectant."

However, Breyault, the consumer advocate, said the changes were in response to public pressure. Consumer complaints for airline-related issues jumped 270 percent in June above 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to the Transportation Department.

What if a flight disruption isn't "controllable?"

Joe Yaun and his wife, Staysha Sigler, had initially been scheduled to leave the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday. Even though their flight was showing a 23-hour delay, they said the dashboard proved meaningless. Their requests for meal vouchers and a hotel were turned down by the airline, which pinned the problem on the effects of Tropical Storm Earl.

"Yesterday was totally reasonable to cancel the flight due to winds. Today, it was totally ridiculous. It barely rained all day and we were walking around the streets with almost no winds, yet American decided to cancel for the second day in a row, while half our party got out on Delta with no delay," Sigler said in an email that included a video showing palm trees with stationary fronds.

A tweet Monday from the Virgin Island Port Authority said American was the only airline not running a normal schedule. Flight Aware, which tracks aircraft, showed Tuesday that more than 90 percent of American flights out of St. Thomas were delayed on Monday, while other major carriers delayed only about a third of their flights.

"American with their 'weather' designation, made sure this didn't fall under 'controllable cancellations' or 'delays' and thus negated all the green check marks," on the dashboard, Yaun said. "Other airlines didn't consider the weather unmanageable, so (American) sidestepped all accommodations and accountability."

American spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said only that the incoming flight from Miami to St. Thomas was diverted to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday because of the weather. She didn't respond to a question asking why Monday's delays were still considered weather-related.

Are airlines offering more for cancellations and delays?

Comparisons of past and present airline policies show some have already made significant changes. Budget carrier Allegiant Air brought its policy closer to three of the largest airlines (American, Delta and United) and began offering to rebook passengers on one of its flights or on a partner airline at no additional cost for delays or cancellations within its control. It will also provide a hotel for overnight disruptions and reimburse for ground transportation if it doesn't provide a shuttle.