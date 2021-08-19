What does it mean when a fire has stopped progressing but isn’t contained?

Firefighters had halted progress of the Cache fire in Clearlake Wednesday afternoon, but the 80-acre blaze that destroyed multiple structures wasn’t partially contained until 7 p.m., when officials announced they had reached 20% containment.

So what does that mean?

Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander explained Wednesday evening how a fire’s progress can be stopped without it being contained while talking to journalists about the blaze.

Although the fire has stopped growing, firefighters haven’t secured lines around the flames to eliminate the possibility of them spreading, he said.

“We need to reassure that our line around it is holding the fire secure,” Zander added.

A section of the fire is considered contained when all flames have been extinguished 300 feet in from the line, Zander said.

The Cache fire was first reported in the area of Sixth Avenue and Cache Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. About 1,500 people were evacuated, and at least one person has been injured.

