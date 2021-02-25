What happened in Sonoma County history Feb. 28-March 6?

On March 1, 1934, Fountain Grove winemaker Kanaye Nagasawa passed away. One of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States, Nagasawa moved to Sonoma County with Thomas Lake Harris to establish the Fountain Grove Utopian community and winery. When Harris died in 1891, Nagasawa acquired Fountain Grove by inheritance and purchase. When Phlloxera destroyed vines across California, Nagasawa introduced new varietals including riesling, cabernet and pinot noir imported from France. Under Nagasawa’s watchful eye Fountain Grove became one of the area’s premiere wineries attracting visitors from near and far.

On March 1, 1980, Steven Stayner, 14, missing for seven years after he was kidnapped near his home in Merced, rescued 5-year-old Timmy White, abducted two weeks earlier in Ukiah, and brought him to the Ukiah police station. Kenneth Parnell, a 48-year-old hotel clerk, was accused of kidnapping both boys. Parnell had spent time in San Quentin for child molestation in the 1950s and later was committed to Utah State Prison for armed robbery. Parnell was sentenced to seven years in prison for White's kidnapping, and a consecutive 20-month term for the Stayner kidnapping, and was released in 1985.

Finally, on March 4, 1971, an army of 75 county, state and federal lawmen made an early morning drug raid on Wheeler’s Ranch, a commune west of Occidental, in search of narcotics offenders, runaways, military deserters, and an escaped San Quentin murderer. Twenty-five people, including three or four juveniles, were taken into custody. Most of those arrested were charged with possession of marijuana. A year later, a state court of appeals ruled the search warrant was too broad, and thus invalid.

