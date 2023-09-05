While a state investigation into a Windsor mortuary and funeral home resolved last fall, shuttering the business, a family this year filed a lawsuit alleging that their loved one’s body was improperly preserved.

In March 2022, The Press Democrat reported that the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau, which regulates California’s funeral and burial industry, sought discipline against Conneely Family Cremation & Funeral Services and its funeral director Patrick Duffy Conneely.

The agency charged the business improperly stored unembalmed human remains at an unapproved location and committed a host of other smaller violations, including misrepresentations in obtaining a license, false advertising and using more than one license for a single facility.

A final settlement reached in October 2022 dropped the accusation of improper body storage.

“This count was neither proven (nor) disproven as the case did not go to an administrative hearing, and the licensee did not admit to that violation,” Peter Fournier, a spokesperson for the California Department of Consumer Affairs, said in an email.

Conneely’s lawyer in the state case previously “vehemently” denied the accusation and shared documents with a Press Democrat reporter he said corrected the record and showed Conneely and his business never violated any rules in storing remains.

Still, in February, Sonoma County resident Gina Fistolera and her sister sued Conneely and his business.

After their father passed away in February 2021, they turned to Conneely’s funeral home. In the Catholic tradition, the family had always done open casket services and that was the plan.

Before the body was taken away, Fistorela said they dressed and cleaned him, combed his hair and shaved his face.

“Our expectation is that we’d see him in that type of condition,” she said.

But, by the time of the service, his condition had deteriorated.

“It was traumatic enough we were viewing our father for the last time,” she said. “He smelled putrid. He was rotting. It’s hard to talk about.”

“We all realize that the body is just a vessel, but we wanted him to go to his final resting place in a way that was more true to how we remembered him.”

In the emotion of the moment, the family tried to get past it. But when they saw news of the state probe, the sisters decided to take action to make sure what they experienced didn’t happen to anyone else, Fistorela said.

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial and damages for breach of contract and emotional distress. A case management conference is scheduled for Nov. 21.

An attorney for Conneely declined to comment, citing a “strict policy that prohibits discussing pending cases in litigation.”

An answer filed in court on behalf of the defendant on Aug. 14 denied all allegations in the legal complaint.

The filing stated that plaintiffs “failed to allege facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against answering defendant(s)” and that if any loss damage or injury occurred, it was caused by “persons other than answering defendant(s)” and by plaintiffs “failing to conduct themselves in a matter expected of a reasonably prudent person in the conduct of their affairs.”

As part of the October state settlement, based on the other violations alone, Conneely Family Cremation & Funeral Services’ establishment license was surrendered and Conneely’s funeral director license was put on probation through October 2025.

According to records, Conneely has not sought to renew his license which expired on Aug. 31, 2023.

A record of the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau’s disciplinary actions and outcomes by year can be found at pdne.ws/45PZcTJ.

