What happened to the suddenly shuttered Huntington Learning Center in Windsor?

MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 22, 2022, 7:26AM
Updated 2 hours ago

If you or others you know have had a similar experience with the Huntington Learning Center in Windsor and are still looking to be made whole or have other information, reach out to me at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com.

A big green “open” banner hangs outside the Huntington Learning Center, a tutoring and test prep provider in Windsor.

Eye-catching marketing materials fill the windows. From the sidewalk, you can see tables stocked with paper, pens and erasers, walls decorated with kids’ drawings and vocabulary words on sticky notes. An alphabet foam puzzle sits mostly assembled on the floor.

The only sign that something’s amiss are the five legal documents posted on the front door, eviction-related notices dating from January through March of 2022, including a February order to pay $10,061 in owed rent.

In a similar juxtaposition, a number of local parents found the center suddenly closed earlier this year, their children’s classes suspended without warning or explanation and no clear recourse for recouping the money for tutoring sessions they already purchased.

Teri Rolleri’s daughter had been going to the Huntington Learning Center three times a week since last fall.

“It was really working out well for us the first few months,” Rolleri told me. “She was making good strides. Everything was great.”

At the end of November, Rolleri paid for the next installment of classes — roughly $4,600 for 80 hours of tutoring — then after Christmas break, “everything fell off the wheels,” she said.

The owner no-showed for their monthly conference, and Rolleri got a notice the center would be closed briefly for professional development training and a minor office overhaul in early January.

Not long after, the closure was extended due to a COVID-19 outbreak and staff shortages, according to another message Rolleri received that also assured her normal programming would resume shortly.

But it didn’t. Rolleri’s daughter returned for one week of sessions, and then everything went dark. Multiple messages, phone calls and emails went unanswered.

“That was it,” Rolleri told me. “I never heard again. Then, the phone was disconnected.”

Others complained of similar experiences in Windsor community Facebook groups. The Windsor Chamber of Commerce also got calls from customers searching for answers.

For Rolleri, it’s about more than the lost money.

“My daughter isn’t being tutored now, so she’s falling behind,” she said, “but that was the money I had to do it, and I can’t just go to another place.”

The business in Windsor is a franchise of the nationwide Huntington Learning Center, in operation since 1977 with locations in 41 states and Washington, DC.

The Windsor shop was operated through Dynafolio LLC, which is owned by Kanin Asvaplungprohm, who acquired the local franchise in 2019, according to corporate records and a Huntington Learning Center news release.

The people I talked to said that before the shutdown they were pleased with Asvaplungprohm’s communication and services. The landlord, too, said he’d always been prompt with rent until early this year, but that she hadn’t heard back from him in months.

Asvaplungprohm didn’t respond to email, phone or social media messages. An automatic reply from his business email stated: “The Windsor Center is temporarily closed due to a force majeure event. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” (A force majeure, is a term often seen in contracts that means unforeseen circumstances.)

Unsure what to do, many customers looking to be made whole reached out to the Huntington Learning Center headquarters in New Jersey.

Steven Jones said he called the main office a dozen times and never heard back. Desperate, he even phoned each person listed in the automated directory.

Jones and his wife had enrolled their grandson in a local high school after he’d moved in with them about a year and a half ago. He needed help catching up, so the family turned to the local tutoring operation, investing about $12,000 total. It was money Jones paid from his savings and via a loan.

“The first six months went well, but now it has become a real nightmare for us,” Jones said.

He estimates he lost about $2,000 in the end. After weeks of hunting for answers to no avail, the thought of going to small claims court, one of his only options, didn’t feel worth the resources and energy.

“I doubt I'll get the money back,” Jones told me. “I'll pay the loan off and hope my grandson graduates 10th grade.”

Ultimately, the individual owner, and not the corporate franchising business, is responsible for contacting and reimbursing customers, a Huntington Learning Center representative said, adding, however, that corporate was aware that some refunds had been provided.

“The Owner of the Windsor, CA Huntington Learning Center made the difficult decision to close the center earlier this year,” Vice President of Franchise Operations Karla Hopf said in a statement.

Get in Touch

“We are deeply saddened by the situation, and at every level of our organization, Huntington is working to ensure the families impacted receive refunds and access to the ongoing educational resources they need.”

While most people I spoke to hadn’t gotten through to headquarters, one woman told me she was getting help from someone there. The spokesperson I talked to committed to passing information on to the owner and his attorney for those who call the main office number at (201) 940-7744.

By his own efforts, Franc Hoppin was eventually able to get a partial refund through Your Tuition Solution, a payment plan service run by Comenity Bank, some customers of Huntington’s Windsor facility used.

He last paid $5,700 in January for ongoing sessions he’d started when his kids fell behind during the pandemic. (This worked for another family, as well.)

One day, “we went back for the next session and the doors were closed,” Hoppin told me.

He, too, was unable to reach anyone locally or at headquarters. “Meanwhile, I’m getting auto-reminders for upcoming sessions.”

“I’m still battling with the bank because I feel like I need some restitution here,” said Hoppin, who’s still making payments.

Of the handful of people I heard from, one person said they’d received a refund, while another two were still working to get some portion back by disputing their credit card charges. Rolleri, who paid up front in cash, doesn’t have that option.

Though it’s unclear exactly what happened in Windsor, federal records show Dynafolio received two pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program loans through the US Small Business Administration (SBA). One was for $32,673 approved in May 2020 and another for $25,550 approved in February 2021. (The first was either paid back in full or forgiven while the second is ongoing.)

Franchises are often marketed as great business opportunities, and while they can be, the steep start-up costs, royalties and fees and complex contracts can leave people in over their heads, according to Peter Lagarias. He’s a senior partner at Lagarias, Napell & Dillon, LLP, a franchisee advocacy firm.

“It can destroy a lot of people economically,” said Lagarias, who spoke in broad terms because he’s unfamiliar with the particular circumstances at Huntington. “When they go under, of course, their customers can be harmed.”

The Huntington Learning Center financial disclosure document is over 500 pages, and while it has extensive information about revenues and fees, it doesn’t provide data on profits (the actual take-home.)

Like many educational franchises, it has seen a lot of interest and growth in recent years. It’s been around a long time and has won a number of awards as a top franchise opportunity.

However, in the past, its franchisees have had some of the highest SBA loan default rates, and it’s faced lawsuits from owners in various states, over misleading representations of the likelihood of success and failure to disclose SBA data, among other things, according to financial filings in several states.

Small businesses of any kind face all sorts of obstacles, especially through major economic upheavals. That’s something everyone I spoke to understood. They also said the tutoring they did receive got results, which made the sudden no-contact especially disorienting.

Whatever the situation here, parents just wished they’d heard from someone -- anyone.

“I’m just baffled at what happened,“ Hoppin said. “If they shuttered the franchise and it didn’t work, just send a note. I can deal with that. But the no communication...It felt like I got scammed.”

“It’s really sad that this happened the way it did. It didn’t have to come out this way,” Jones told me. “It just left a bad taste in the community’s mouth.”

