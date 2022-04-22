What happened to the suddenly shuttered Huntington Learning Center in Windsor?

If you or others you know have had a similar experience with the Huntington Learning Center in Windsor and are still looking to be made whole or have other information, reach out to me at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com .

A big green “open” banner hangs outside the Huntington Learning Center, a tutoring and test prep provider in Windsor.

Eye-catching marketing materials fill the windows. From the sidewalk, you can see tables stocked with paper, pens and erasers, walls decorated with kids’ drawings and vocabulary words on sticky notes. An alphabet foam puzzle sits mostly assembled on the floor.

The only sign that something’s amiss are the five legal documents posted on the front door, eviction-related notices dating from January through March of 2022, including a February order to pay $10,061 in owed rent.

In a similar juxtaposition, a number of local parents found the center suddenly closed earlier this year, their children’s classes suspended without warning or explanation and no clear recourse for recouping the money for tutoring sessions they already purchased.

Teri Rolleri’s daughter had been going to the Huntington Learning Center three times a week since last fall.

“It was really working out well for us the first few months,” Rolleri told me. “She was making good strides. Everything was great.”

At the end of November, Rolleri paid for the next installment of classes — roughly $4,600 for 80 hours of tutoring — then after Christmas break, “everything fell off the wheels,” she said.

The owner no-showed for their monthly conference, and Rolleri got a notice the center would be closed briefly for professional development training and a minor office overhaul in early January.

Not long after, the closure was extended due to a COVID-19 outbreak and staff shortages, according to another message Rolleri received that also assured her normal programming would resume shortly.

But it didn’t. Rolleri’s daughter returned for one week of sessions, and then everything went dark. Multiple messages, phone calls and emails went unanswered.

“That was it,” Rolleri told me. “I never heard again. Then, the phone was disconnected.”

Others complained of similar experiences in Windsor community Facebook groups. The Windsor Chamber of Commerce also got calls from customers searching for answers.

For Rolleri, it’s about more than the lost money.

“My daughter isn’t being tutored now, so she’s falling behind,” she said, “but that was the money I had to do it, and I can’t just go to another place.”

The business in Windsor is a franchise of the nationwide Huntington Learning Center, in operation since 1977 with locations in 41 states and Washington, DC.

The Windsor shop was operated through Dynafolio LLC, which is owned by Kanin Asvaplungprohm, who acquired the local franchise in 2019, according to corporate records and a Huntington Learning Center news release.

The people I talked to said that before the shutdown they were pleased with Asvaplungprohm’s communication and services. The landlord, too, said he’d always been prompt with rent until early this year, but that she hadn’t heard back from him in months.

Asvaplungprohm didn’t respond to email, phone or social media messages. An automatic reply from his business email stated: “The Windsor Center is temporarily closed due to a force majeure event. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” (A force majeure, is a term often seen in contracts that means unforeseen circumstances.)

Unsure what to do, many customers looking to be made whole reached out to the Huntington Learning Center headquarters in New Jersey.

Steven Jones said he called the main office a dozen times and never heard back. Desperate, he even phoned each person listed in the automated directory.

Jones and his wife had enrolled their grandson in a local high school after he’d moved in with them about a year and a half ago. He needed help catching up, so the family turned to the local tutoring operation, investing about $12,000 total. It was money Jones paid from his savings and via a loan.

“The first six months went well, but now it has become a real nightmare for us,” Jones said.

He estimates he lost about $2,000 in the end. After weeks of hunting for answers to no avail, the thought of going to small claims court, one of his only options, didn’t feel worth the resources and energy.

“I doubt I'll get the money back,” Jones told me. “I'll pay the loan off and hope my grandson graduates 10th grade.”

Ultimately, the individual owner, and not the corporate franchising business, is responsible for contacting and reimbursing customers, a Huntington Learning Center representative said, adding, however, that corporate was aware that some refunds had been provided.

“The Owner of the Windsor, CA Huntington Learning Center made the difficult decision to close the center earlier this year,” Vice President of Franchise Operations Karla Hopf said in a statement.