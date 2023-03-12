Medina noted the district has struggled with staffing shortages and filling vacancies, in part because of Sonoma County’s high cost of living, which is something the district must address to increase the number of resources on campus.

Two campus supervisor positions are currently listed on the district’s hiring board, he said.

The district implemented a $1,000 hiring bonus to attract staff, but it’s still a challenge to fill positions, he said. The board will need to consider additional measures to entice workers to apply, he said.

Beyond additional personnel, Medina said he’d like to see the district evaluate how it communicates with students and parents during emergencies.

Schools also need to better communicate to students what resources are available on campus, including a mobile application, STOPit, that lets students anonymously report bullying and other incidents, he said.

Medina said some of these changes could be addressed administratively while others likely would be discussed as part of the budget process.

“I’m very interested in seeing what we can do as fast as we can do it,” he said.

The sadness and anger expressed over the past week was justified, Medina said, and the board and the district need to rebuild community trust if efforts to improve school security and address broader issues are to be successful.

Board trustee Alegria De La Cruz said she would like to see more social-emotional support on campuses.

De La Cruz said the district must be thoughtful and inclusive in how it addresses safety concerns, and the solution may not look the same for all students.

“There’s a continuum between safety and security and what that looks like is different for different people based on their lived experiences,” she said.

Anna Trunnell, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent, said the most immediately apparent concrete action to ensure school safety is a move to increase the number of adults on all school campuses in the district.

That step, Trunnell said, has emerged from an ongoing investigation — which she called a “full systems audit” — of what led up to the deadly March 1 altercation at Montgomery High.

The audit’s focus so far, she said, has been “from the perspective of who is currently on our campuses and how do we navigate supervision … currently and what we’re planning to do differently. And we are also taking stock of how we monitor people coming on and off our campuses.”

Trunnell said: Assessing “the visibility and engagement between staff and students during the school day, during transition periods and when they’re in class, is definitely something we are doing now, and that will continue to be part of our process.”

Those additional adults will be people temporarily reassigned from other district positions, as well as lent to the district by the Sonoma County Office of Education and other community organizations including Raizes Collective and the Santa Rosa Violence Prevention Partnership.

They will be in place for the rest of the school year, she said.

Long term, Trunnell said, the aim is to hire more people to permanently staff campuses, but that will require wrestling with budget and personnel issues.

“It's a very intricate process because it involves looking at what our resources are and also there are (labor) negotiations involved,” she said. “So, it's not something that is for one person to decide.”

She said: “My goal would be that we would be able to make some of those decisions in preparation so that we have additional support in place by the fall.”

Additional staff members could well include more counselors, restorative justice specialists, therapists and the like.

But for now, the primary focus, Trunnell said, is “just more campus supervision” during passing periods and in class, “just general monitoring of the campus.”

Asked whether disciplinary actions such as suspending students might find greater use in the district — something teachers and parents in the past week have urged to both deter and punish errant behavior — Trunnell said it depends on the situation.

But, “we definitely want to continue down the path of providing our students supports and resources before we might consider certain levels of discipline.

“The main goal,” she said, “is to keep students in school.”

Teachers

John Cortopassi, a Santa Rosa High School history teacher for nearly 30 years, called for revisiting disciplinary policies — but in a measured fashion.

“We need to see the district and site administrators hold that small percentage of students that seem to be causing issues accountable. What I hear from the protests is that students do not feel safe,” he said. “That feeling is not because of their teachers, it is because of the actions of their peers and the lack of open and honest communication from the administration.”

Cortopassi added: “We always talk in education that it’s like a pendulum. The fear I have is we go from almost no discipline and no accountability and you go to the other extreme. I don't want us to go back to zero tolerance, because that didn’t make sense at all.”

Marlena Hirsch, who retired last year from a 27-year education career, the last seven as a Piner High School science teacher, said more and more intensive counseling is needed. She said the Grace program she taught in, for students who were failing school, had one part-time counselor for roughly 65 students.

Counselors need to be able to focus on reaching students early, when they first show signs of falling behind or becoming discouraged or disillusioned, she said, not after they’ve started experiencing more significant problems.

And, she said, meetings with students need to also include their parents, relevant community organizations and teachers — “their broader community.”

“It’s essential for the counselor to have a certain amount of hours so she can orchestrate all this,” Hirsch said.

A longtime teacher at Cesar Chavez Language Academy in Santa Rosa said she’s concerned about the safety of her students and has witnessed ongoing fights and conflict that go unaddressed.

Administrators “know about it and they keep saying we’re working on it, we’re working on it, and nothing happens,” said the teacher, who requested anonymity because the district has forbidden “unauthorized” staff from speaking to the news media.

She said more effective consequences for misbehavior are needed and that “addressing gang activity would be the No. 1 step.”

A Montgomery High teacher, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said three staffing changes would improve safety on campus: a therapist on campus that kids can see any time without needing to get a referral; more campus supervisors; and crisis intervention counselors.

Right now, she said, “we feel ignored.”

