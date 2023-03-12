What happens next? Students, parents, teachers and district officials look ahead after harrowing days
It was the worst act of violence on a Sonoma County school campus in living memory.
Two Montgomery High School students entered an art class March 1 and started a fight that left one of them mortally wounded, the other injured and a third student behind bars facing charges of voluntary manslaughter.
The killing shook students, parents, teachers, school staff, administrators and the county at-large.
Last week, frustrated students poured into the streets by the thousands, chanting, “What do we want? Safe schools.” They were the county’s largest local youth-led marches since those that erupted after the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
Parents excoriated school administrators and the school board. There were furious calls for the SRO program, which was disbanded in 2020, also in the wake of Floyd’s killing, to be reinstated. Others argued passionately against that.
Teachers, ordered by school district leaders not to speak to reporters, privately decried what they described as longtime inaction by administrators in the face of warnings about campus violence.
Santa Rosa school district leaders, scrambling to respond in the face of an outpouring of concern and withering criticism, held a “listening session” that drew an estimated 800 people who vented fear, sorrow and anger and called for change.
One student at the gathering, Jimena Suarez, spoke of the dreams her immigrant father held for her.
“It’s so sad. He came here to give me a better life, and I live in fear to go to school,” said Suarez, 18, a Santa Rosa High School senior.
As school district and police investigators seek to uncover the conflict and institutional failures that led to the killing of Jayden Pienta, 16, and the arrest of Daniel Pulido, 15, the path to the accountability and increased school safety that all are calling for is unclear.
What happens next? What steps will be taken? Who determines the response? Nothing seems certain right now.
“I’m very concerned and I want to see what’s going on and how I can help and make a difference,” said Anthony Lim, after the assembly. The Santa Rosa family physician attended the listening session even though his children are in private school.
“There’s a lot of blaming the school board, but I think it’s bigger than that,” Lim said. “It’s all of us.”
On Friday, nine days after the deadly altercation at his campus, Montgomery Principal Adam Paulson sent parents a message saying two students had been found with knives on them at school. Both students were sent home and “consequences for each student were applied per school and (school) board policy,” Paulson said.
He did not elaborate.
As the community reflected on the classroom tragedy, Press Democrat reporters reached out to students, parents, teachers, administrators, district leaders and others to discuss what needs to happen in the future to ensure campuses are safe.
Here’s what they had to say:
Parents
Libby Dalton and Jennie Harriman, co-presidents of the Montgomery Education Foundation, said students have made clear what they want and need to make their school safer. In an email to The Press Democrat, Dalton and Harriman outlined what they’re hearing from students, who are speaking in “strong” voices.
• More adults on campus for supervision, mental health support, solid safety protocols that include communication to staff, students and families.
• The district must address facility issues that pose a threat to students’ health, including mold, elevated carbon dioxide levels and mushrooms growing on the buildings.
“This is not the Montgomery High School our students deserve,” the foundation presidents said in the email. “We can do better. The school board has to do better.”
Dalton and Harrimann added that board members were elected to be leaders for education.
“If they aren’t ready to step up for our kids, maybe it’s time for leadership that will,” they said.
A Montgomery parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear their child will be targeted at school, said officials need to address what has become a form of entertainment on social media: Students regularly upload videos of fights and other violence to platforms like Snapchat.
“There’s nothing private about these fights, all the students have access to Snapchat. They’ve been watching these fights all year long,” the parent said, speaking in Spanish. “My daughter would show them to me, videos of girls fighting, too. These videos were happening almost every week.”
She said she feels there is clearly a culture of tolerance for this sort of violence at Montgomery. The school’s administrators, she added, should have clear, enforceable rules banning such violence and policies for acting quickly to control behavior.
