What historic events happened in Sonoma County in early February?

On Feb. 8, 1938, the U.S. Farm Security Administration acquired the title to 67 acres of land from Mr. and Mrs. William Harold Calhoun of Windsor to set up a migrant worker's camp about 2 miles west of the Redwood Highway. "Camp Windsor" served as home to many migrants from Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. During World War Two, German prisoners of war were housed at the camp.

On Feb. 10, 1951, a bit of Petaluma faded into history when the old stern-wheel steamer, "Petaluma," went down the river for the last time. The fourth steamer to bear that name, it was the only one not destroyed by fire. The steamer was taken off the Petaluma-San Francisco run in August 1950 and replaced with a tug and barge by the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad Company.

On Feb. 13, 1975, supporterrs applauded and opponents booed as the Sonoma County Board of Zoning Adjustments voted 4-1 to issue a county use permit to the artist Christo for his 18-foot high and 24-mile long "running fence." Christo said his art included all the people, processes and permits involved in getting his fence constructed, adding "I don't think this will harm anyone. It will stay in the people's minds."

– News researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.