What historic events occurred during the week of Nov. 1 - Nov. 7 in Sonoma County?

On Nov. 4, 1940, the pastor of the First Baptist church on B and Ross streets in Santa Rosa received a letter from Robert Ripley, of "Believe It or Not" fame, proposing to buy the "church built of one tree." Ripley, who had attended the church as a child, wanted to dedicate it to the City of Santa Rosa to use as a history museum. The old church was constructed entirely from the lumber sawed out of a single redwood tree felled near Guerneville.

On Nov. 5,1965, Santa Rosa's new post office at Second and E streets opened for business. A first-class stamp cost 5 cents, and an airmail envelope went for eight cents per ounce.

And on Nov. 4, 1970, a dozen Native Americans began a four-day occupation of former federal land near Forestville, claiming the property for all native people. The parcel was an old CIA (Foreign Broadcast Information Service) radio listening post that had been turned over to the General Services Administration for disposal. Their claim was based on a treaty that proposed that unused federal land should revert to Indian ownership.

