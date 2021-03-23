What is the Yountville Veterans Home of California?

The specter of a reported gunman at the Yountville Veterans Home on Tuesday again shadowed the nation’s largest single residential facility for military veterans in Napa County, where authorities were engaged in a building-to-building search for a person said to be armed with a gun.

Three years ago, a heavily armed Army veteran who had been treated for mental health issues at the Yountville campus slipped into a building there and stormed into a morning farewell party, where he set about singling out his victims.

They were three women who formed the core of The Pathway Home, a treatment program for combat stress. Only weeks earlier, he’d been kicked out of the program, situated on the 600-acre state Yountville campus, which has roots going back more than 135 years.

The gunman had only a brief exchange of fire with a Napa County sheriff’s deputy, touching off a daylong lockdown at the sprawling facility.

At the end, more than 8 hours later, authorities found the bodies of The Pathway Home's executive director, Christine Loeber, staff therapist Jen Golick and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

The gunman, Albert Wong, 36, a decorated combat veteran, had also fatally shot himself.

The violence took place in a building that housed The Pathway Home, a private organization that was dedicated to helping traumatized veterans transition to civilian life. In the wake of the 2018 tragedy, it has permanently closed.

The veterans campus, meanwhile, remains home to more than 700 military veterans and family members. It employed more than 800 people as of last summer.

Under regular operations, it is an open campus, allowing visitors to come and go. But the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to in-person visits. State authorities signaled last week that they were prepared to allow those visits to resume within days, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Campus residents and employees were again under lockdown Tuesday as authorities investigated a report of a person seen carrying a firearm at the site.

See this story on Tuesday for updates.