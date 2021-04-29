What it takes to chase the world’s most violent storms

Few hobbies are more extreme than storm chasing. It's a seemingly crazy endeavor that pays off with a chance to bask in the raw power of the most powerful and violent storms on Earth.

Successful storm chasing demands hardcore data analysis and the wisdom to know what risks to take. Doing it well can yield a chance to experience something magnificent, whether a tornado flanked by a rainbow, or a towering supercell storm that resembles a flying saucer. Slipping up can mean missing the storm or, more seriously, putting yourself in danger.

At its root, storm chasing is as much an art as it is a science, requiring a skill set that only gets honed after years of experience. It blends forecasting and interpretation of the sky with the needs for expert navigation. It's a test of endurance and temptation. You want to get close - but not too close.

Behind every successful (or unsuccessful) storm chase comes days of planning built on years of past instances of trial and error. For many, seeing a tornado is the ultimate prize, but sculpted clouds, vivid lightning and curtains of rain can also provide quite a show.

Here's a timeline of what a “typical” chase looks like and entails — though in the world of storm chasing, there's no such thing as typical.

One week out

Nobody can produce a confident thunderstorm forecast a week in advance. But at the time frame of roughly seven to 10 days in advance of the storm, meteorologists can identify a broad weather pattern more conducive to severe weather and tornadoes.

Usually that means a dip in the jet stream banking cold air and low pressure over the western U.S. while warmth and moisture pools east. That provides the necessary fuel for storms, while occasional pieces of energy eject from the low pressure system out of the Rockies, triggering rounds of storms over the Plains.

A change of wind speed and/or direction with height, which usually accompanies a nearby jet stream, is also instrumental in brewing rotating storms.

Around the seven-to-10-day time frame, storm chasers not native to the Plains might begin looking at plane tickets and rental cars, or making plans to get their vehicles to the central U.S. You might find yourself comparing places such as Oklahoma City, Dallas or Wichita to see who has the cheapest airfare.

Three to five days out

Several days out, it's possible to begin keying in on the positions of synoptic, or larger-scale features that are important to the forecast. Will the warm front, which generates the juice for vigorous storms, pass through during the morning or evening? How far north does it get? How sharp might the dryline — the boundary between dry air west and humid air east along which storms may initiate — get? When will the cold front, another trigger for storms, sweep through?

It's the time frame at which you may begin plotting a tentative target, but it's tough to get more specific than an area several hundred miles across. “Western Oklahoma“ or “The Panhandles” or “Central Kansas” are all examples of what might be target area a few days out. Then it's all about waiting.

One to two days out

At 48 hours out, high-resolution weather models, which are "convective allowing," or adequate at simulating thunderstorms, will begin depicting possible scenarios for the chase. These models do a decent job of helping chasers hone their target a bit more.

Targets might now be narrowed down to “the highway 283 corridor in Oklahoma“ or ”the East Texas Panhandle” or “Trego, Ellis, Rush or Ness Counties, Kansas.”

It's at this time you might have to make a tough call - do you play the triple point, where warm/moist air, dry air and cold air all meet at the center of low pressure — or farther south along the cold front or dry line? Wind dynamics are usually stronger and foster a greater tornado risk near the triple point, but storms sometimes congeal and become messy. Farther south, a layer of warm air at the mid levels of the atmosphere — the “cap“ — can suppress storm growth, making for a tricky guess as to where storms will bloom.

Sometimes, as was the case Friday, the convective-allowing models are no use at all. That's when forecasting becomes old school and requires a more fundamental understanding of the active weather features.

The morning of

This is the most stressful time. You're meticulously crafting a forecast, reviewing weather balloon data, looking at weather models and monitoring current conditions for more localized or “mesoscale“ trends.

Your cameras are all charged up, and you're comparing your forecast against that of the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. You might step outside and smell the air — does it smell like tornado weather? The best storm chasers become intimate with the weather in a sense, learning to read it in a way that no radar or satellite can.