What it was like at downtown Santa Rosa’s first movie screening in a year

Popcorn was scooped generously, giggles escaped teenagers in the back row and theaters were properly disinfected Wednesday for the first public movie screenings in a year in downtown Santa Rosa.

As several movie theaters in Sonoma County reopened for the first time since March 2020, I went to the Roxy Stadium 14 to see what had changed since the pandemic hit.

Plenty was the same. From the crisp movie theater air conditioning to the excitement of the opening credits, my $7 ticket to “Godzilla vs. Kong” was a ticket back to one of my favorite pastimes.

I waited at the concession stand for my popcorn and couldn’t help becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

One more reopening, one part of life returning to “normal.”

Also, have movie theaters always sold wine?

After the theater was forced to close last March, the Roxy’s staff was laid off or furloughed, said Neil Pearlmutter, vice president of Santa Rosa Entertainment Group. Now that they can reopen, the Roxy has welcomed back about half of the employees they had prior to the pandemic.

“It’s exciting. I missed it,” said manager Madison Miller, who worked at the Roxy for three years before the pandemic.

The theaters are operating at 25% occupancy per coronavirus guidelines, Pearlmutter said. About a dozen people joined me for the 2:55 p.m. matinee, and all groups were seated at least 6 feet apart.

“We’ve taken a lot of steps to make people as safe as possible,” Pearlmutter said. He added he was particularly excited to see movie enthusiasts return to his curated series of oldies at the Roxy.

After grabbing a soda and overflowing bag of popcorn, I headed inside to find the seat I reserved the night before in Theater 13.

Along the way, there were small reminders of the hardships the movie industry — and the larger world — have endured over the past year. Posters for movies that debuted in other markets last year, including “The Croods (New Age)” and Pixar’s “Soul,” lined the Roxy’s hallways, as did stations stocked with hand sanitizers.

Plastic shields protected workers at the concession stands, with not enough moviegoers to create a real line for the buttery popcorn and other treats. The inside of the theater lobby contains enough space for people to distance well over 6 feet from other groups.

Snack-lovers and messy eaters will need to remember to ask for napkins and condiments. These have been relocated from publicly accessible areas to behind the bar and are easy to forget in all the excitement.

Masks are required inside the theater except for when you’re eating or drinking. To be fair, most folks in my theater had bags of popcorn and were eating with their masks off throughout the movie, but they still remained in their seats, keeping social distance.

I would, of course, recommend getting to your seat early so you don’t have to pass by people who already have their masks off to find your seat.

Despite a yearlong pause and new procedures, once the lights dimmed the moviegoing experience wasn’t so different from what we all remember.

I admit I was taken aback at King Kong’s first huge roar, not remembering how loud the volume was compared to my laptop playing Netflix at home.

Though “Godzilla vs. Kong” was decently entertaining, I wasn’t too concerned with its quality — just the size of the screen and the movie theater food was enough to keep me excited. I would recommend it to enthusiasts of the Godzilla and King Kong storylines and anyone who doesn’t mind excessive CGI (computer-generated imagery).

After the credits rolled, the Godzilla and Kong lovers placed their masks back on their faces and headed back out into reality, some getting caught up in the traffic outside the restrooms.

Our love for movies never went away, of course. We’ve all been streaming and binge watching through the pandemic with our family members and roommates, sometimes rewinding to hear key bits of dialogue we missed during someone’s annoying commentary. But there’s no substitute for the exhilaration of a brand-new cinematic experience broadcast on a huge screen before your eyes.

It’s an experience more people will get to enjoy if Sonoma County soon moves into the orange tier of reopening as expected. Theaters will then be able to seat audiences of up to 50% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

I’m especially looking forward to summertime, when more people are vaccinated and Hollywood’s blockbuster machine revs up.

You can reach Staff Writer Grace Yarrow at grace.yarrow@pressdemocrat.com.