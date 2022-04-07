What it’s like when your loved ones won’t leave Ukraine

NEW YORK — Jane Tuv is having so many panic attacks about her aunt, who is refusing to leave Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, that she has turned to medication. The recent horrifying discovery of civilian bodies in a Kyiv suburb has made her even more afraid.

Tuv, who lives in Rego Park, Queens, has meticulously mapped out instructions with bus and train schedules for her aunt, Tetiana Guzik. She has wired money and looked up places to stay in Poland, Hungary and Romania. But Guzik is staying put.

“I literally told her the exact steps she needs to take,” Tuv, 36, said. “But she’s coming up with all sorts of excuses.”

In a recent WhatsApp interview, Guzik, 53, explained that she had fled before, with all the subsequent feelings of panic, fear and loss, when Russia took over her hometown in Crimea in 2014. It had taken her years to feel like she was home again, and Kyiv was where she intended to stay.

Guzik tries to placate her niece in New York by sending her photos of food items she is able to find amid shortages: cherry-liqueur chocolates one day, a baguette another.

“Look!” she said to Tuv during a WhatsApp chat after one such successful foraging, before describing how, on a recent trip to the supermarket, she heard a loud bang. She ran out to find a rocket had fallen and gotten stuck between two houses. Still, that didn’t deter her: She was staying.

“Have you lost your mind?” Tuv recalled saying to her aunt.

“Have you lost your mind?” her aunt retorted. “Stop being hysterical and go take your meds.”

Such fraught conversations — between middle-aged and older people refusing to join the exodus of 4 million Ukrainians from their homeland and their panicked, imploring relatives overseas — have been taking place since the war began. And many of those conversations involve residents of the New York City metropolitan area, which has the largest Ukrainian community in the United States.

Reasons for staying vary. For some it’s pride of place, a need not to desert the homeland. For others, it’s the paralyzing fear of unknown factors, like getting caught in crossfire while on a bus or train or bridge. For those who have seen war and displacement before — something many Ukrainians are familiar with — it can be a triggered response to past trauma and violence, psychologists say.

“You’re in an altered state,” said Sophia Richman, a Holocaust survivor who is a faculty member at New York University’s Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis.

“You could justify to yourself and it would be a true rationalization — ‘Oh, everything will be all right. I’m sure everything will be all right.’ ” Basically, she said, for many older people who have experienced warlike situations before, a kind of self-defense can kick in.

Nazar Lubchenko at his home in Hoboken, N.J., on March 25, 2022. He has the resources to help his parents flee Ukraine, but they prefer to stay put, he says. (Misha Friedman/The New York Times)

This makes sense to Nazar Lubchenko, who has parents and extended family in Kramatorsk, a town bordering Donetsk, one of the breakaway regions that Russia invaded eight years ago. The town was captured for three months. Once Ukraine regained control of the area, his parents renovated their “dacha,” or summer house, planting vegetables and pruning their peach trees.

“There is a saying in Ukraine which roughly translates to there being a cherry tree next to my home, and the bees are humming. It symbolizes your ideal life in Ukraine — you have your house, your property and your garden,” he said. “So they will not leave it.”

When the invasion began in February, Kramatorsk was shelled a number of times. Lubchenko, 32, who lives in Hoboken, New Jersey, urged his parents to take a train to western Ukraine. His appeals fell on deaf ears.

Taras, his father, shared a link that gave instructions on how to operate an anti-tank missile, followed by a winking emoji. Olga, his mother, explained that a local oligarch “would take care of us,” and then shared photos that showed her planting seeds in the garden.

“They won’t grow well in the basement where you’ll be hiding,” responded Lubchenko, who has a degree in nuclear physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and works at a hedge fund.

Although he has the resources to help, no amount of money will change his parents’ mind, Lubchenko said. “They think that they know everything about this life and have all their life experience, and they don’t need any advice from me.”

His parents went through the Russian invasion eight years ago, and they are predicting the same will happen this time around, he said. “They still have pasta left over from 2014!”