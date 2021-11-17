What La Niña means for California’s drought

For California, the arrival of winter means the beginning of our rainy season, at least relatively speaking.

However much precipitation California is going to receive in a year, the bulk of it typically falls between December and March. And given the severity of the state’s ongoing drought, the amount of rain it gets this winter couldn’t be of more importance.

A recent outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests that the northern and southern halves of the state may experience diverging water fortunes this winter because of something you may already be familiar with: La Niña.

Like its climatological cousin El Niño, La Niña is a weather phenomenon that originates in the Pacific Ocean but can affect the entire world. La Niña generally means drier, warmer conditions in the southern half of the United States and wetter weather in the northern half.

Scientists predict that La Niña this winter will lead to below average precipitation in a large swath of California, stretching from the Bay Area to the state’s southern border. They expect warmer than average temperatures for Southern California and eastern parts of Central California.

These hot, dry conditions are obviously bad news after the state's warmest summer on record and before the end of fire season.

But north of the Bay Area, where the drought is most extreme, things look more promising.

The region falls in a “no man’s zone” where past La Niña have brought a wide variety of fates — warmer, drier, colder, hotter and average winters — Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, told me. So it’s difficult to know how this year will play out.

Yet even with that uncertainty, the climate center predicts that the drought will probably improve north of the Bay Area this winter. The rest of the state is expected to see worsening drought conditions.

These forecasts are based on analyses of what has happened in the past as well as climate models. The important thing to remember is that there are no guarantees.

In the winter of 2016-17, as California grappled with a severe drought, La Niña conditions emerged. Unexpectedly, California got so much rain that, after six years, the state declared the drought over.