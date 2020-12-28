What made Los Angeles so vulnerable to this COVID catastrophe

Los Angeles is careening toward catastrophe.

An explosion of COVID-19 patients has begun to flood hospitals and may soon force doctors to ration care. The number of available beds in intensive care units is rapidly dropping to zero, as healthcare providers plead with people not to come to emergency rooms unless it's a matter of life or death.

"Ambulances are circling hospitals for hours trying to find one that has a bed open so they can bring in their critically ill COVID patient gasping for air," a doctor at an L.A. County public hospital said last week, describing the "apocalyptic" scene. "We're literally hanging on by a thread."

And there are no signs of reprieve. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is expected to grow through January — or beyond, if Christmas traveling and social gatherings fuel further spread of the virus.

If there is yet another wave in a few weeks, it "will result in Northern Italy-slash-New York visions of people in hallways," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in an interview. "We're on the verge of that."

The dire situation has prompted confusion and dismay among Angelenos, many of whom are wondering whether their sacrifices over the past nine months have been for naught. L.A. County was an early adopter of masks, quickly instituted stay-at-home orders in March and November and, until this point, has kept its rate of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths relatively low.

So what went wrong?

Interviews with 31 epidemiologists, health experts and public officials offer clues: L.A. was far more vulnerable to an extreme crisis than nearly anywhere else in the nation.

The trifecta of fatigue, winter weather and holiday travel that has led to more coronavirus transmission across the country hit here, too — and became the match that lit the tinderbox.

The popular image of L.A. — hillside mansions, urban sprawl and drivers cocooned in their cars — belies the gritty reality. L.A. County, home to more than 10 million people, suffers from high rates of poverty and homelessness, huge numbers of essential workers and some of the densest neighborhoods in the nation.

"There is no city as large and complex as L.A. The closest might be New York. And we saw what happened in New York," said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, an epidemiologist at UC San Francisco.

Experts also pin L.A.'s problems on rules that can appear inconsistent or arbitrary, as well as a confusing patchwork of policies across Southern California. Additionally, the county is investigating whether a more contagious strain of the virus, circulating in the United Kingdom, could be partly to blame.

L.A. for the most part has taken the right steps, according to epidemiologists, and with a bit of good luck, managed to keep a crisis at bay for months.

"Now, some of that luck has run out," Garcetti said.

Surging coronavirus cases

A surge in coronavirus cases that began in early November put L.A. County officials on watch.

By Thanksgiving week, 4,000 people were testing positive each day, at the time a record for the county. L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer thought the numbers had likely reached their peak.

Then Thanksgiving hit.

"We realized, 'Oh, my God. We've got everyone traveling, like hundreds of thousands of people are traveling,'" she said in an interview last week. "We at that point got really scared, because we just sort of knew in our core that we were headed to a surge on top of a surge."

L.A. County now averages 14,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

The coronavirus took off throughout California in November, the beginning of a spike that had been predicted months prior. The progression mirrored that of the 1918 flu pandemic in the U.S., when the fall peak was five times greater than that of the spring.

The coronavirus is thought to thrive in colder, drier weather, making transmission more likely during this time of the year. Short days in the winter may also push people to spend more time indoors, where the virus can easily spread.

Until November, California had avoided the huge outbreaks that had erupted elsewhere in the nation, so once the virus started circulating more, a higher proportion of the state's population may have been susceptible, experts say. Additionally, having not seen as much early devastation firsthand, Californians may have had a false sense of confidence that the pandemic was manageable.

"People get tired," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's public health director. "This has been a long 10 months, and I think people started to let their guard down a little more, because we were in relatively good shape."

A high 'social vulnerability' score