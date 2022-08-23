What makes Blue Rock in Cazadero blue?

Blue Rock sits on a remote ridge about five miles northeast of Cazadero. It’s in an area called ‘The Big Brush’ on topography maps. According to one source, its elevation of 1860 feet makes Blue Rock the 56th highest peak in Sonoma County. The map shows several other colorful place names nearby: Red Slide, Gray Creek, Black Rock, Blue Grouse Ridge and Red Oat Ridge.

Blue is an unusual color for a rock, so what makes Blue Rock blue? Turquoise would be a tempting guess, but would be very unlikely here. According to a geological map, Blue Rock is in an area of sandstone, so the name is a bit puzzling. There is a place just a few miles away, Ward Creek, that poet Mike Tuggle called “The Creek of the Blue Stones.” The stones there are called “blueschist,” though most geologists classify rocks by features other than color and not all blueschists are blue.

Whatever Blue Rock is made of, its story is intertwined with the tectonic forces that shaped the California coast. Over many millions of years, the collision of huge chunks of the earth’s crust, known as tectonic plates, created this landscape of mountains, earthquakes, hot springs, as well as the rocks under our feet.

From a human perspective, this collision is happening in ultra-slow motion, at about the speed fingernails grow. Nevertheless, the forces involved are tremendous.

In a process called subduction, the eastern edge of the Farallons Plate was pushed under the North American Plate. As this happened, sediments and rocks from sea floor were scraped off and carried deep into the crust. Today the Farallon Plate has disappeared, and the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate are in direct contact along the San Andreas Fault.

The material from which blueschist is made, includes basalt and other rocks, reached depths of nine to eighteen miles, where the temperature was between 400- and 900-degrees. Toasty, yes, but cooler than a typical forest fire or house fire. That heat, and more significantly the pressure encountered by the rocks on that journey, transform them into something new — blueschist.

The colored place names on the map suggest a variety of origins. But the underlying landscape is all part of the same story of collision, subduction, transformation, and uplift. Many of the differences can be traced to variations in heat and pressure along the way. Blueschist’s color comes from the minerals glaucophane and lawsonite. But if its parent rock goes deeper and stays down longer, heating above nine hundred degrees, it becomes greenschist, with different qualities and minerals present.

Altered by heat and pressure, schist and many other coastal rocks are classified as ‘metamorphic.’ But Blue Rock sits in an area identified as sandstone, a classic sedimentary rock created under different conditions (though still uplifted by those tectonic forces). Perhaps, over the eons, Blue Rock became separated from its blueschist kin. Or maybe not.

Blue Rock’s name raises many questions.

Given its remote location, delving into them on the ground would be difficult. But considering it has existed for a million human lifetimes or more, that mystery seems appropriate. As the poet Charles Simic wrote, “From the outside, the stone is a riddle, no one knows how to answer it.”