What San Francisco contact tracers have learned on the job

Jana De Brauwere settled into her new job as a contact tracer in April. Her workload was steady, and she said she'd even have some downtime during her shifts calling people who have been in contact with someone known to have COVID-19. But in the past week, as cases spiked across the Bay Area, she said she's never been busier.

That’s also when the conversations started to change. De Brauwere said a lot of the calls she makes are to family members of those infected, though recently she’s heard a lot more of “I was at that party.”

“The past week, we have received so many contacts, it’s almost more than we can handle,” she said. “We used to see mostly family contacts and sure some workplaces, but now we’re seeing a lot more of ‘I’ve been at this party.’”

Shawna Sherman has also been acting as a contact tracer since April. She said since the county has continued to reopen, she’s started to get more concerned about group gatherings based on her conversations. “These gatherings are no joke,” she said. “People are coming back infected from these types of gatherings. We should social distance and limit our movements and stay home. It’s made it really real to me.”

Both employees at the San Francisco Public Library normally, De Brauwere and Sherman volunteered to be contact tracers as soon as the San Francisco Department of Health reached out. De Brauwere said she figured a lot of the skills she learned at the library as a program manager would be applicable to the job. Plus, she just wanted to do something to help.

De Brauwere speaks Spanish (she also speaks Czech and Russian) and the health department needed more Spanish speakers. She said all except one of her calls in the past two months have been conducted in Spanish, and when there aren’t enough Spanish speakers available, there is an interpreter on the call with an English speaker. The Latino population in San Francisco County has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, with the group making up more than 50% of cases, according to county health data.

“Unfortunately, we can see the disparity here, the social injustice,” De Brauwere said. “Certain communities have been hit really hard and it’s heartbreaking.”

She said she gets hung up on often, mostly when she asks for a person’s demographic information. While they can refuse to answer, De Brauwere said she thinks people just hang up in fear that their immigration status could be questioned.

While contact tracers inform affected people that they should isolate and monitor their health, she said they also do much more than that. She said she wishes people knew she could provide assistance like social services and food to those under financial stress. “We can’t ask people to do something that they aren’t able to do, like not go to work if they need to pay rent,” she said. “It’s not just the government calling and telling you to stay home. It’s so much more than that.”