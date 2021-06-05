What Sonoma County learned from wildfire evacuations

Trapped in gridlock on Highway 12 last fall as the Glass fire closed in, Steve O’Rourke experienced high anxiety in a car with his cat, computer, four guitars and a change of clothes.

“At Melita Road, we could see flames coming over the mountain. It was moving pretty quickly,” he recalled. “Everybody was getting nervous.”

O’Rourke, an Oakmont resident, was among the 48,000 people ordered to vacate a vast swath of east Santa Rosa the night of Sept. 27 when the wind-driven blaze born in Napa County crested the Mayacamas Mountains.

Thousands of evacuees shared his ordeal as their vehicles crawled west on the highway in the darkness, and many still question — with another ominous fire season ahead — why they were placed in that predicament.

But the Glass fire evacuation was, despite the traffic jam, “a huge success,” said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa’s assistant fire marshal.

The vacated area enabled fire engines to move against the 67,484-acre blaze on empty roads, and the fire’s toll, destroying 34 homes in Santa Rosa and 300 more outside the city, was comparatively modest, he said.

And it marked a turning point in Sonoma County’s response to the potential disaster — and existential threat of more frequent and severe wildfires — that haunts the summer and arid autumn to come.

When O’Rourke months later recalled his bitter experience to some Santa Rosa police officers, their response was blunt: The plan “went perfectly: did anyone die?”

“I was just astounded,” he said.

Lowenthal drew a contrast with the Tubbs fire of 2017, which also roared in from Napa County, killing 22 people and leveling more than 4,600 homes, including more than 3,000 in Santa Rosa.

With no advance warning or evacuation, firefighters and police spent much of that October night rescuing residents in the firestorm’s path rather than battling the flames.

Much has changed since then, as the North Bay braces for the potential onslaught of fires that experts say can ignite almost anywhere, including the footprints of 23 major blazes totaling nearly 1.5 million acres — the equivalent of 130% of Sonoma County — from 2015 through 2020.

Two big differences are the network of more than 50 wildfire detection cameras on mountaintops throughout the North Bay and the arrival late this month of a $24 million helicopter at a Cal Fire base in Lake County.

The sleek, twin-engine Fire Hawk, one of a dozen bought by the state, carries a 1,000-gallon tank on its belly and has a cruising speed of 160 mph that can get it from the Boggs Mountain Helitack Base north of Middletown to Santa Rosa in about 10 minutes.

The Fire Hawks replace the Cal Fire’s aging Super Huey helicopters that carry 300 gallons of water.

Aerial firefighting is critical to the agency’s goal of holding 95% of wildfires to 10 acres or less, said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, who oversees Sonoma County.

The typical fire dispatch statewide includes two air tankers and one helicopter, he said.

The agency has also acquired computer software technology called Wildfire Analyst that uses weather and fuel conditions to assess whether a wildfire is likely to expand and how many homes and other structures lie in its path, Nicholls said.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit has also hired an additional 70 firefighters, boosting its ranks to 545 uniformed personnel at peak staffing beginning June 14.

Sonoma County has provided money for two strike teams — totaling 10 engines — to operate in addition to regular staffing during fire and high wind warning periods.

The teams are “quick attack resources to minimize growth of new fire starts,” Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reported 153 fires covering 279 acres this year, and Cal Fire listed 2,878 significant blazes over 16,800 acres statewide, including 10 in January.

At the Redcom emergency communications center in Santa Rosa, dispatchers monitor 52 North Bay ALERTWildfire cameras on a media wall, all equipped with artificial intelligence that issues an alert when it spots a fire.

The AI technology can distinguish smoke from clouds, steam and geysers and indicates the direction the rotating camera is aimed when it sees smoke, said KT McNulty, Redcom executive director.

Aiming a second camera at the smoke determines its exact location, she said, noting the infrared cameras can see smoke at night and cover all of Sonoma County, except parts of Santa Rosa where they are not needed.

On May 4, a camera detected a minor fire at Pepperwood Preserve north of Santa Rosa 10 minutes before the first 911 call from the public. It was a controlled burn that had smoldered for weeks before reigniting.