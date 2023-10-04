What the Kaiser strike means for patients

What to know about appointments, pharmacies and more.|
MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2023, 4:27PM

Hundreds of North Bay Kaiser Permanente medical workers went on strike Wednesday in what is being billed as the largest health care worker strike in U.S. history.

What does that mean for patients?

Kaiser said it would take the following steps during the strike, which may last for up to two more days:

* Using physicians, trained managers and in some cases “contingent workers” to keep some facilities running.

* Giving urgent medical cases top priority, which could require scheduling changes for Kaiser members and patients with nonemergency issues.

* Partnering with non-Kaiser pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, during the strike to mitigate closure of outpatient pharmacies.

Kaiser said some outpatient pharmacies, if they don’t close, will operate with reduced hours. Physicians and pharmacy representatives on-site and in pharmacy call centers will work with patients to get the medications they need during the strike, Kaiser officials said.

They’ll also provide instructions to access retail pharmacies if necessary, Kaiser said Tuesday. Kaiser strongly encouraged members to use its pharmacy mail-order delivery service.

