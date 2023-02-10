What to do (and not do) to prepare for and survive an earthquake

As volunteers and loved ones search for survivors from a catastrophic pair of earthquakes that has claimed more than 20,000 lives in Turkey and Syria, California residents are reminded of the need to be ready for a major earthquake that could occur along any number of the state’s fault lines.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and the Earthquake Country Alliance the best chance for surviving a major earthquake is to be prepared, and the agencies have outlined four basic steps to take.

1. Secure your space by identifying and securing large movable items, including bookcases, televisions and other pieces of furniture that could fall over and cause harm.

2. Create a disaster plan, including plans for evacuation, and decide how you will communicate with other members of your household during or after an emergency, including making a plan for where to reunite should you have to flee your home.

3. Organize emergency supplies in easy-to-reach places. These supplies should include a flashlight, a whistle to alert emergency responders, face coverings for dust or smoke, extra clothing, gloves and shoes, and a first aid kit.

4. Organize personal, financial and insurance documents in a convenient place to minimize the red tape that can stall financial relief after an emergency.

During an earthquake, the USGS recommends taking different safety measures depending on your situation.

If you are indoors, the agency says you should "Drop, Cover, and Hold On." Get under desks or tables or move into hallways, stay clear of windows or heavy furniture, and get out of the kitchen, where cabinets full of dishes and other hazards can fall.

If you are outdoors, move into an open area away from buildings or power lines.

If you are driving, carefully move out of traffic and stop in an open area (not under bridges or overpasses) when safe. Watch for disruptions in pavement and fallen rocks.

If you are near the ocean, get away from the water to avoid a possible Tsunami.

The USGS also has a list of things to avoid doing during and after an earthquake.

Do not try to run downstairs or out of the home during an earthquake, as it increases the chances of you falling or being hit by glass or debris.

Do not use matches, lighters or gas appliances that could spark an explosion if there is a gas leak present. Additionally, do not turn on the gas in your home if it has been turned off; let the gas company handle it.

Do not use your telephone unless it is an emergency, as you could tie up lines needed for first responders.

Do not assume firefighters, police or paramedics are on the way to help you. They may not be available.