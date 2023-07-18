What to do, and not do, if you’re bitten by a rattlesnake

The weekend’s summer heat brought out sun-loving rattlesnakes, including one that bit a 13-year-old boy Sunday in Napa County, officials said.

Snakes are most active from April to October, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service. The western rattlesnake is the most common in California, and can be found in rural and urban areas at any elevation up to 7,000 feet, according to California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Here are some tips to help you avoid coming face to face with a rattlesnake, and what to do if you get bitten:

As the name implies, rattlesnakes are most commonly recognized by the distinct “ch ch ch” sound their rattles make. But, they don’t always use them. So, you can also identify them by their gray or light brown exterior and triangular shaped head. They usually range from 2 to 4 feet in length and easily camouflage to their surroundings.

When hiking, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends that people stay on well-used trails and avoid high grass, wear sturdy boots and loosefitting long pants when walking through brushy, wild areas, and avoid wearing flip-flops or sandals.

The department also recommends hikers check logs or rocks before sitting on them, and shake out sleeping bags before getting in.

Do not grab “sticks” in the water, as rattlesnakes can swim. Do not try to handle or touch a rattlesnake, even if they are dead.

Homeowners can prevent rattlesnakes from residing around their home by taking care of any rodent problems, cutting the grass and keeping doors and garages closed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a bite from a venomous snake will cause severe burning pain at the bite site within 30 minutes. This can be followed by swelling and bruising at the wound and all the way up the arm or leg. Other signs and symptoms include nausea, labored breathing and a general sense of weakness, as well as an odd taste in the mouth.

If a venomous snake bites you, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. Many emergency rooms stock antivenom drugs, which may help you.

While awaiting medical attention, the Mayo Clinic recommends to do the following:

— Stay "still and calm" to keep the venom from spreading quickly

— Take off tightfitting clothes or jewelry

— Keep the bite at or below your heart, if possible

— Clean the bite with soap and water. Do not apply ice or attempt a tourniquet

— Try to remember what the snake looked like, as its identification may help doctors in determining the proper course of treatment

Additionally, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also has a list of things to not do in the event of a snake bite:

— Do not apply a tourniquet.

— Do not apply the bitten area with ice.

— Do not cut the wound with a knife or razor blade.

— Do not use your mouth to suck out the venom.

— Do not let the victim drink alcohol.