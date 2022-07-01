What to expect for 4th of July weekend weather

Cooler and breezy weather will be the rule this holiday weekend before a warming trend starts on Tuesday, right after the holiday.

Throughout the holiday weekend, cloudy skies and low morning and nighttime temperatures in the Bay Area will remain, but as a dry, cold front passes, the skies will clear up, bringing sunny weather to Sonoma County just in time for Fourth, according to weather experts.

The warmest areas in Sonoma County will be Cloverdale and Healdsburg, which were expected to reach the low 80s on Friday and cool down to the mid to upper 70s throughout the weekend. The coolest area in Sonoma County, Fairville, near Sears Point, is expected to be in the upper 60s this weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist David King.

Most of the interior Bay Area can expect cool, cloudy weather in the mornings, warming up into the low 70s in the afternoons, King said.

Here's a look at the #BayArea holiday weekend forecast. Expect persistent coastal low clouds in the evenings through the mornings with below normal temps. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pmKuX7WpPD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 1, 2022

In Healdsburg, temperatures could reach the 80s on Saturday, he said, but most areas will stay in the lower 70s with a slight chance of light coastal drizzle in the mornings.

The 30-year average high temperature for the Sonoma County Airport at this time of year is about 84 degrees, King said. The average lows are 51 degrees.

“Right now models are trending for (the front) to be a little bit quicker, which is a good sign if you want clear skies for the Fourth of July,” King said.

The largest fireworks show in Sonoma County will be held at Sonoma State University at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall and Lawn from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Enhanced westerly wind gusts of 30-35 mph and dry conditions are expected Saturday, with breezy winds sticking around Sunday and Monday.

The weather service reminds everyone of the danger of fireworks in California’s extreme drought conditions and to avoid causing sparks near dry vegetation and to always follow local fire and firework restrictions.

“Don’t be that spark,” King said.

The breezy weather can also mean choppy water for boaters, many of who will be out during the extended weekend.

By Tuesday, the next warming trend will kick in, King said, though it’s too early to tell exactly how much temperatures will rise.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.