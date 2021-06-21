What to know about California’s digital vaccine cards

Do not, state officials have said, call it a vaccine passport.

California residents will not be required to carry the digital vaccination record that the state introduced last week. Businesses do not have to ask for it. And you can still use your paper vaccine card if you want.

According to the state technology workers who created it, the digital record is simply a free tool for navigating a world in which you may be asked to show that you have been inoculated against COVID-19.

Millions of Californians have gotten their coronavirus vaccinations, Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s top public health researcher, noted in a news conference Friday.

“The odds are someone is going to misplace their paper vaccine card,” she said. “This is a backup.”

Still confused? Here’s what else you need to know:

How does this digital vaccine verification work?

If you have been vaccinated in California — not just against COVID-19, but for any disease — that inoculation should be recorded in the state’s immunization registry.

Essentially, when you plug in your name, birthday and contact information, the new system checks that information against the state’s registry. If you are listed, you will be sent an email with a link to your digital COVID-19 vaccine card, which is accessible only with a PIN of your choosing.

Once you put in your PIN and access the card, it will allow you to digitally carry the same information that is on your paper record, plus a QR code that you can screenshot and save.

You do not need to download a separate app to get the record.

When might I need to use it?

Although businesses can largely decide whether to require patrons to show proof that they have been vaccinated if they want to enter without a mask, state officials said they expect that entertainment and sports venues may do so.

But Pan said that one of the most common instances in which Californians may want to quickly and officially show they have gotten vaccinated is when they are traveling — particularly abroad.

“Many countries require proof of vaccination to enter,” she said.

Do other states have something similar?

New York recently introduced its Excelsior Pass, which vaccinated residents flash at Yankees and Mets games, as well as comedy clubs and a small number of bars and restaurants. But many of those uses were expected to fall by the wayside as virus restrictions go away.

New York’s system was created by IBM, under a contract. California’s version was built by the state.

How do I know it is secure?

Rick Klau, the state’s chief technology innovation officer, said in the Friday news conference that the state’s vaccine records had been created according to an open-source SMART Health Card framework developed by the Vaccine Credential Initiative, a coalition of public and private institutions meant to make it easier for various vaccine providers to give people access to their health records while also keeping that information safe.