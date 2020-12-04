How California’s new stay-home order affects businesses, travel

Gov. Gavin Newsom's new regional stay-at-home order is similar to the original sweeping order issued in March, but is significantly limited in some ways.

All retail stores will be allowed to remain open, as will be outdoor spaces like parks and beaches.

The order prohibits gatherings and requires people to stay home and minimize their interactions with other households as much as possible. The practice of keeping people physically distant from one another interrupts the transmission of the virus.

Nearly 20,000 Californians have died after being infected with the coronavirus, responsible for the worst global pandemic in more than a century. State officials are forecasting that intensive care units will exceed capacity within weeks, which could worsen mortality in hospitals. Unless the current surge in cases is turned around, California's death toll could double by the end of winter.

Here's how the new order works.

When the stay-at-home order goes into effect

Where: A stay-at-home order would be implemented by region, triggered when the region's intensive care unit capacity falls below 15%.

When: The order would go into effect 48 hours after a region hits the ICU capacity threshold.

What are the regions? There are five: Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley, the Bay Area, the Greater Sacramento area and rural Northern California.

Here are the counties in each region:

Rural Northern California: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

Bay Area: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

Greater Sacramento: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

San Joaquin Valley: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

Southern California: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

Projections: None of these regions have met this threshold, but all are expected to meet it soon.

Four of the regions are expected to have less than 15% of ICU capacity by early December — Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley, the Greater Sacramento area and rural Northern California. The Bay Area is expected to hit that threshold in mid- to late December.

Here's the current available ICU capacity by region, based on actual numbers, according to the California Health and Human Services Agency:

Bay Area: 25.4%

Greater Sacramento: 22%

Southern California: 20.6%

San Joaquin Valley: 19.7%

Rural Northern California: 18.6%

The percentages change daily as intensive care units admit and release patients, according to the agency.

What closes once a region hits this threshold?

Outdoor restaurant dining

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services

Playgrounds

Outdoor card rooms and satellite wagering and casinos

Outdoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Outdoor movie theaters

Outdoor wineries

Overnight stays at campgrounds

Food, drink or alcohol sales at outdoor recreational facilities

Retail would stay open, but with more limited capacity. This is a major difference — all retail would be allowed to remain open under this stay-at-home order, although at a reduced capacity. Counties can impose tougher rules than the state's.

Most of California: In much of the state, essential retail, like supermarkets and drugstores, were allowed to open at 50% of capacity; nonessential retail, like other stores and malls, opened at 25% capacity. The new order would lower capacity of all retail to 20%.

Los Angeles County: L.A. County on Monday already had tightened capacity limits at retail. When L.A. County falls into the scope of the new order, nonessential retail capacity limits would remain the same at 20%. Essential retail capacity would fall from 25% of capacity to 20%.

Santa Clara County: Whenever Santa Clara County falls into the scope of the new order, the home of Silicon Valley would see its own toughened capacity limits for essential stores go from 25% to 20%. Santa Clara County has an even tougher limit for nonessential retail, 10%, that would remain in place. Shopping centers would also be capped at 20% of capacity. Eating and drinking in stores would be prohibited and someone would need to be stationed at the entrance to ensure the capacity limit is not exceeded. Special hours should be imposed for seniors or those with compromised immune systems.

Travel and use of hotels and lodging for tourism and leisure prohibited

After the first statewide stay-at-home order imposed in the spring, California allowed counties to reopen hotels for tourism and individual travel in June.