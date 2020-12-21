What to know about Monday’s ’Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn

When Jupiter and Saturn pass each other in the evening sky Monday, it will be the closest that they’ve appeared since the 17th century.

During the “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn, the planets will appear one-tenth of a degree apart and maintain close alignment for a few days, according to NASA. Jupiter and Saturn pass each other every 20 years or so, but they haven’t appeared this close in 400 years. It also has been 800 years since the conjunction occurred at night.

The phenomenon, nicknamed the “Christmas star,” will be most visible an hour after sunset in places with clear views of the southwestern sky, according to NASA.

Binoculars or a telescope aren’t needed to view the planets, but there’s a chance you could see Jupiter’s four moons if you have them.

Stuck inside while the conjunction is occurring? You can watch a livestream here: