What to know about Monday’s Super Pink Moon

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 26, 2021, 1:20PM

Monday night is your best chance to see the first supermoon of the year, known as the Pink Moon, according to NASA.

The Pink Moon will be at its brightest when it appears opposite of the sun at about 8:32 p.m. PT, but it’s expected to remain full through Wednesday morning.

Despite its name, the supermoon will have a golden hue, not a pink one. The moon is named after a North American wildflower, Phlox subulata, that once was called moss pink, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The Pink Moon is one of two supermoons this year, according to NASA. The next supermoon, which occur when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, is slated May 26.

