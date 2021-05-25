What to know about Monday’s unusual clouds in the North Bay

If you did a double take when you saw the sky Monday evening, you aren’t alone.

Flat, spherical clouds that resembled stacks of pancakes were spotted throughout the Bay Area, and several Santa Rosa residents shared photos of the clouds on Twitter.

Thomas Peters captured a photo of the clouds from his home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood of Santa Rosa, where he and his wife moved in November. His wife returned from a walk at about 6:30 or 7 p.m. and asked him to come outside.

Peters, who said he is a lifelong fan of the space program, said he instantly thought of an “extraterrestrial exploratory vehicle.”

“It was almost an artist’s rendering of an evening sky with an extraterrestrial vehicle hovering,” he said. “I thought it was beautiful.”

The clouds do look like flying saucers, but they’re called Altocumulus Standing Lenticular clouds, according to Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The way that the lenticular clouds form is complicated, Palmer said, but stable atmosphere and uniform winds are needed. As the air hits the mountains, it creates condensation that causes the cloud to form. The condensation then evaporates as it hits the backside of the mountains.

“It happens periodically. It may not be as common down here,” Palmer said, adding lenticular clouds often occur at Mount Ranier or Mount Hood in the Pacific Northwest.

The National Weather Service - Bay Area posted a video to Twitter that shows the clouds forming between the North Bay and the western Central Valley.

Watch the video below: