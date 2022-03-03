What to know about 'safety folders,' a tool families use to protect their trans children

After hearing about the recent directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as "child abuse," Shannon Minter kept returning to one word: "Horrifying."

The legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, Minter is a transgender man and a native Texan. Minter said that "what's happening in Texas truly is the worst anti-LGBT attack I have seen in 30 years" - the length of time he's been representing LGBTQ rights cases.

Abbott's letter, sent late last month to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, cited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion that giving transgender children medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy could "legally constitute child abuse."

"I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas," Abbott wrote.

The directive is the latest attempt in Texas to regulate the lives of transgender children and their families. Last year, the state legislature considered a bill that defined abuse under the Texas Family Code to include administering or consenting to use of medical treatments for gender transitioning.

Texas Republican state Sen. Charles Perry, the bill's author, argued during floor debate that the bill was necessary to "prevent children from making irreversible decisions that they may regret later," reported ABC Chicago.

As investigations have opened up in the state under the latest directive, parents of transgender children fear the repercussions of speaking up and potentially outing their kids, said Minter.

On Wednesday, Abbott's order was partially blocked by a federal judge. Hours later, the Biden administration pushed back against the Texas governor, with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announcing upcoming guidance that "makes clear that states should use their child welfare systems to advance safety and support for LGBTQI+ youth."

The HHS announcement also called for families being investigated as a result of Abbott's order to file a complaint through the department's Office for Civil Rights.

The guidance "dramatically changes the landscape" in Texas, Minter said. "It is extremely heartening."

While there has been a wave of bills in the past two years aiming to curtail trans children's access to health care and ban them from sports teams consistent with their gender identities, families of trans children across the country have long felt vulnerable to investigation and scrutiny, experts say.

In response, many parents who support their trans children have relied on a network of organizations for help, sharing essential practices to protect their loved ones. These include "safety folders" (also referred to as "safe folders"), which some Texas parents urged others to compile in the wake of Abbott's order.

For decades, advocates say, these folders - a small but powerful archiving tool - have been a way for parents to confirm their children's gender identity and shield them from harm.

What is a safety folder?

Simply put, a safety folder is a collection of legal documents that establish a relationship, such as a marriage or guardian-child relationship, that could be questioned or threatened by a form of surveillance, said Jules Gill-Peterson, associate professor of history at Johns Hopkins University and author of "Histories of the Transgender Child."

As a concept, the safety folder has been around for at least 20 to 25 years, said Minter, and it was a direct response to fears that child welfare agencies and other authorities were ignorant to the existence of trans children or otherwise misunderstood.

"They are primarily designed to protect parents in the event that a hostile family member, neighbor or colleague reports them to" child protective services, he said.

Back then, "the idea of supporting trans children was very new, very unfamiliar," said Minter.

These folders have been "very helpful" to lots of parents, he said, and have served as an important educational tool for those unfamiliar with trans children. Lawyers and LGBTQ support organizations have advised families to keep this kind of archive, he added.

"In case you're ever questioned, you have all the information you need to show there's nothing amiss going on, but in fact, you are following medical guidance and providing your child with really important and necessary support and care," said Minter.

What do they include?

"There is a sort of kitchen-sink logic" with what goes into these folders, noted Gill-Peterson. "The more you can marshal as evidence, the better."