What to know about the lambda variant

A new variant is already on the horizon and poised to become the dominant strain across the world, according to a UC Berkeley epidemiologist.

The lambda variant began circulating in Peru in August 2020. The first documented sample of the variant appeared in December of that year. Now, it has spread from Latin America to the United States and beyond, leading the World Health Organization to characterize it as a variant of interest.

As of late July, there were 144 documented cases of the lambda variant in California, a very low number in a state with a population of more than 39 million, according to data obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another).

There are more than 1,000 cases of the lambda variant reported in the U.S., according to the GISAID variant database, and more than 4,000 documented cases worldwide.

The question remains: How worried should we be about this variant?

Fenyong Liu, an epidemiologist at the UC Berkeley, stressed that "we should be very, very concerned."

"I feel that we really need to pay attention to it because the variant has been circulating since 2020, restricted largely to South America, but now it's going global," Liu said.

Liu cited some preliminary studies that show the variant may be more resistant to the vaccine compared with earlier variants, such as the alpha, beta and delta variants. Vaccines are still very effective, he added. It may be a similar case to the delta variant, in which vaccinated individuals typically develop mild to no symptoms when infected.

This makes sense from a public health standpoint, as the variant has been circulating since at least late 2020, meaning it has been "adapting to the human population to the point that it may be at an advantage in terms of transmission, so it's going to become a global strain," Liu said.

The vaccines, Liu pointed out, were developed with earlier strains in mind.

At the same time, Liu stressed that "we know very little about the lambda variant in terms of its transmission and virulence." Much remains to be seen.

He expects the variant to circulate much like the delta variant, which is causing a new surge in the coronavirus in the U.S.

"I think it's reasonable that the lambda variant" could do the same thing as the delta variant, Liu said.

He believes that the delta variant won't be much of an issue in two to three months, as people develop natural immunity.

"We just don't know that the lambda or something else will evolve further," he said.

Liu stressed that to stop COVID-19, we must stop the cycle of variants arising in the first place and strive to get more people vaccinated globally.

"That's the only way. ... It's natural selection that the virus will adapt and come up with something that evades our immunity," he said. "Unfortunately, that's nature."