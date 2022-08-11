What vaccines are required for Sonoma County students

Parents or guardians of students in public or private schools or child care facilities are no longer allowed to submit personal belief exemptions to any currently required vaccines. Students are excluded from enrolling until they have started the vaccination series.

State law requires the following vaccinations for students entering transitional kindergarten or kindergarten, or entering public or private schools for the first time.

These requirements also typically apply to new admissions, including students from outside of the state, as well as seventh grade students who previously had a valid personal beliefs exemption filed before 2016.

Upon admission, students at transitional kindergarten and K-12 schools must have:

* Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; five doses (four 4 doses OK if one was given on or after the fourth birthday; three doses OK if one was given on or after seventh birthday; for seventh to 12th graders, at least one dose of pertussis-containing vaccine is required on or after the seventh birthday)

* Polio (OPV or IPV) — four doses (three doses OK if one is on or after fourth birthday)

* Hepatitis B — three doses (not required for seventh grade entry)

* Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) — two doses, both given on or after first birthday

* Varicella (chickenpox) — two doses

In addition to the above vaccinations, students beginning seventh grade are required to be up to date on their Tdap and chickenpox booster shots.

Source: Sonoma County Office of Education