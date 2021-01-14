What was life like in Sonoma County 100 years ago?

Travel back in time with us to 1921. With the end of World War I and the flu pandemic of 1918, Americans enjoyed expanded freedoms. Women bobbed their hair, hemlines rose and jazz music became the popular soundtrack in speakeasies and nightclubs across the nation.

But the year was not without strife. Historians argue that up to 300 Black residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma lost their lives in the Tulsa Race Riots that erupted May 31, although official records only document the death of 26 Black residents and 10 white.

Closer to home in Sonoma County, a crowd of 20,000 gathered on Aug. 14, 1921 for the “Opening Classic” at Cotati Speedway. The 150-mile race shattered all world speed records from 1 to 150 miles. At an average speed of 110.84 mph, Eddie Hearne captured the $5,000 first-place prize in his Disteel Duesenberg. The banked, wooden track brought famous race car drivers and Bay Area crowds to the county for two busy seasons before the track was demolished.

On Nov. 15, 1921, the old wood-frame Santa Rosa High School on Humboldt Street, erected in 1895, burned to the ground. Just three days earlier, a news article in The Press Democrat publicized the need for fireproof school buildings, claiming that the old high school was a "fire trap." Classes resumed in local lodge rooms and churches. A new high school building was completed in 1924.

