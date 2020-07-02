What was life like in Sonoma County in 1860?

One hundred and sixty years ago there were only 11,867 people living in Sonoma County. Of that population, 1,623 resided in Santa Rosa, 1,505 in Petaluma and 597 in Sonoma.

Some of our pioneering residents included Irish-American land surveyor Jasper O’Farrell who in 1860 was serving as a California state senator representing Sonoma County.

To the north, former trapper and fur trader Cyrus Alexander was working the land on his ranch in the picturesque Healdsburg valley that now bears his name.

Newsworthy events of the year included the construction of a racetrack in downtown Santa Rosa that attracted horse breeders and gamblers from across the Bay Area.

Also in 1860, Thomas L. Thompson, who earlier founded the Petaluma Journal, forerunner of today's Argus-Courier, bought the Sonoma Democrat and started an immediate program of enlargement and improvement.

In December of 1860, Maria Carrillo’s son, Julio Carrillo, donated a lot on Fifth Street to the Roman Catholic diocese that eventually became the site of St. Rose's church.

