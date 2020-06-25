Subscribe

What was life like in Sonoma County in 1870?

JANET BALICKI
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 25, 2020, 6:53AM
What was life like in Sonoma County in 1870? The population was 19,819, nearly 25 times less than it is today.

Count Agoston Haraszthy’s Buena Vista Winery was thriving in Sonoma, despite his disappearance and untimely demise in Nicaragua in 1869.

On Jan. 21, 1870, Laura de Force Gordon gave a lecture in Petaluma advocating the women’s right to vote. Although the 15th Amendment to the Constitution, passed in March 1870, extended the right to vote to citizens “regardless of race,” the law did not include women.

From Oct. 15 to 22, the Great fire made its way from Calistoga to Santa Rosa along the same path as 2017’s Tubbs fire.

And passenger railroad service began between Petaluma and Santa Rosa, on the San Francisco & North Pacific Railroad on Oct. 22, 1870.

