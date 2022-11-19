What was U-Va. shooting suspect's motive? Clues offer possibilities

Christopher Jones Jr. dropped into his friend's Virginia barbershop in 2020 to make a generous offer: He'd buy Vashaun Hill a brand-new pair of clippers to replace his worn ones, using money from a refund check from college at the University of Virginia.

"Chris was a good dude at heart. I told him, 'You don't have to do it,' " said Hill, who had played high school football with Jones in Petersburg, Va.

Jones still bought the clippers.

Hill was grasping to reconcile memories of his kind, outgoing friend with reports of another Jones that emerged this week - an accused mass shooter. Authorities say Jones methodically shot and killed three football players, and injured two others on a bus that had just returned to the U-Va. campus from a field trip Sunday night.

Six days later, perhaps the biggest question about the horrific tragedy still haunts Hill, victims' families and a grieving U-Va. community: Why?

Authorities have not released a motive for the rampage, and those who knew both suspect and victims have struggled to come up with any concrete possibilities. Though Jones at one time played football, former players said his 2018 stint was short and unremarkable, and there was no overlap between him and those he is accused of killing with bullets to the head. Family members have claimed Jones was bullied but have not provided details, and no evidence has emerged to support those accounts. A witness to the shooting said Jones barely interacted with those on the field trip he is accused of shooting. One friend who knew Jones from high school said that recently, he seemed to be more withdrawn than she had remembered.

"It's just hard to try to piece all this together, knowing the Chris we know," Hill said.

The Virginia State Police, which took over the investigation Thursday, said in a statement that detectives are still working to establish the motive.

"Any declaration of a particular motive for the shootings would be purely speculative and unfounded at this time," the statement said. "Defining Jones's motive is a priority of those investigative efforts, and a task that takes time to pursue and achieve."

A prosecutor said at Jones's arraignment this week that a witness on the bus told investigators that Jones appeared to be aiming at certain people, but what - if anything - would lead him to target Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry remains murky.

Ryan Lynch, a U-Va. student who witnessed the shooting, said she was told by others on the bus that Jones said something to the effect of, "You guys are always messing with me," before he opened fire. But she said that comment was strange because she did not see Jones interacting much with other students. The group had gone on a trip to D.C. to see a play about Emmett Till and eat Ethiopian food at a restaurant.

Michael Hollins Sr. said his son Michael Hollins Jr. - who was injured in the shooting - told him that Jones asked one of the players about a video game before shooting. He added that his son did not know Jones.

Lynch said she ducked to the floor after the barrage began at the back of the bus. Lynch eventually peered out from beneath a coat as Jones strode down the center aisle of the bus with a kind of swagger, she said. Jones exited and fired more shots in the air, she said.

He was arrested roughly 12 hours later and 80 miles from campus, following a shelter-in-place order at U-Va. and a massive search.

The most obvious connection between Jones and four of the five victims is that they had all played at some point for the U-Va. football team. He was a loner on the team and quiet, and stayed to himself during practices, drills and weight training, former players said.

But according to the players, there was no overlap between victims and Jones - who was a member briefly in 2018. Perry joined U-Va. football in 2019, one year after Jones left. So, too, did Hollins, according to U-Va.'s website. Davis came on team in 2020. Chandler was a new transfer this year from Wisconsin. The fifth victim was a 19-year-old female student; her family declined to comment.

Armando "Mandy" Alonso Jr. - a former member of the football team from 2017 to 2021 - played with Jones as well as two of his victims, Davis and Perry.

"I don't think Chris ever knew or played with any of them," Alonso said. "He was only there for a few months."

A man who opened the door at Jones's mother's house this week and identified himself as Jones's 19-year-old brother said Jones had long been picked on, starting in high school and extending into college.

"It followed him," the man said.

But the 19-year-old would not say who Jones claimed had harassed him, nor offer any details on what the harassment entailed.