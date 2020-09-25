What we know about coronavirus cases in K-12 schools so far

Schools are not islands, and so it was inevitable that when students and teachers returned this fall to classrooms, coronavirus cases would follow them.

But more than a month after the first school districts welcomed students back for in-person instruction, it is nearly impossible to tally a precise figure of how many cases have been identified in schools.

There is no federal effort to monitor coronavirus cases in schools, and reporting by school districts is uneven. One independent effort has counted more than 21,000 cases this school year.

While some districts regularly disclose their active cases, others have cited privacy concerns to withhold information, a move that has frustrated parents, educators and public health experts trying to assess the risk of exposure in schools and the potential impact on the larger community. Eleven states do not publish information on school cases, leaving many of the nation’s students and parents in the dark.

In an effort to better account for virus cases in kindergarten through 12th grade, The New York Times set out to collect data from state and local health and education agencies and through directly surveying school districts in eight states. The goal was to understand, as well as possible, how prevalent the virus was in America’s schools over the first weeks of classes.

The numbers alone cannot answer whether reopening schools was safe, for students, employees or the surrounding community. Experts say that, in many places, it is still too early to assess the impact of school reopenings on community transmission rates.

Even in the long run, they say, it will be difficult to separate the effect of opening schools from other changes. In places where cases spiked in July, people may have become more cautious and vigilant just as students returned to school.

Without knowing what local health authorities have found through contact tracing, we cannot know if students or school employees who have tested positive were actually infected in school or outside of it. Nationally, thousands of districts — including nearly all of the largest ones, and some of the districts the Times surveyed — started the academic year with fully remote instruction.

What follows is a snapshot of the first weeks of an academic year unlike any other — one in which some school districts have already had to quarantine hundreds of students or close schools suddenly, either to stem outbreaks or simply because so many staff members had to be quarantined.

What official counts say

One should be cautious about making comparisons between states, for several reasons. Schools started at different times, from early July to early September. And some states report in ways that understate their totals. Oregon, for example, identifies school outbreaks of only five or more cases.

In addition to statewide counts, 12 states are providing some public information at the district or school level. Of these, Arkansas and Tennessee have reported the most cases so far.

In Tennessee, where cases have begun to stabilize statewide over the last week, the Alcoa City Schools, a district of roughly 2,100 students south of Knoxville, had reported 11 cases on its campuses by early September. It started the academic year on July 22 with students coming to school in person only once a week and doing remote learning on the other days.

“I felt like it was the way to keep our staff and students safest,” the director of schools, Rebecca Stone, said of the slow start.

But, under pressure from the state, the district fully reopened last week, a transition that Stone said worried her because of the difficulty of keeping schools staffed if teachers were to get sick or have to quarantine themselves.

At the same time, Stone said, it had been hard to operate a hybrid system, especially with no money to hire extra staff. She said many teachers were working with three different groups of students daily — those who were in school, those who were at home for the day, and the roughly 10% of students in the district who opted for full-time remote learning.

“Our teachers are doing an amazing job, but they’re drowning,” she said.

What local data reveals

Some states are not yet reporting local data. Or they offer information on cases tied to schools buried in other statistics, making it difficult to assess the specific impact on education. Texas has reported more than 4,500 cases since July 27, but the state has not yet disclosed district-level data — it said it would do so this week.

The Times surveyed every district in four states that report state totals but provide limited local information, and four states that do not yet report cases in schools at all. The survey asked school districts to identify cases in public schools since July 1, including summer programs and pre-fall athletics, or among teachers and staff members returning to work to prepare for the first day of school.