What we know about the victims of the Buffalo grocery store shooting

A grandmother who volunteered every weekend at her church's food pantry. An octogenarian who was a devoted caregiver to her husband of 68 years. A retired police officer and amateur inventor who tried to stop the shooter.

These were some of the lives cut short in a blaze of hate-fueled violence in Buffalo on Saturday.

The attack at a busy supermarket where 10 people were killed and three were injured was an act of "pure evil," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia. Authorities have described the shooting as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism. They are also exploring a possible domestic terrorism charge. Eleven of the 13 people shot were Black.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, is believed to have published a lengthy online document riddled with racist, antisemitic and white supremacist beliefs. The text detailed plans for the attack, including the intent to target a predominantly Black neighborhood. Gendron has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

The mass shooting appears to be the latest in a painful litany of violence driven by hate and racism. They include attacks on a Black church in Charleston in 2015, a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 and a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. Domestic terrorism incidents have soared nationwide in recent years, a Washington Post investigation found, driven chiefly by white-supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists.

In Buffalo and beyond, family members of the victims were grappling with a loss that was both sudden and incomprehensibly cruel - mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters targeted for the color of their skin, gone in a hail of bullets at their neighborhood grocery store.

Here's what we know about those killed:

- - -

Pearl Young, 77

For years, Young spent every Saturday morning the same way: volunteering at a food pantry run by her church.

She helped prepare and hand out boxes of food from the Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ at an outpost in a Buffalo park, according to her son, Damon Young. She relished interacting with her community and viewed volunteering as part of her religious duty.

"My mom just felt that she needed to give back to people," said Young, 48.

Born in Fayette, Ala., Pearl Young spent much of her life in Buffalo, where she was a "strict but loving" mother to Damon and his older brother and sister. She was "full of joy," her son said - "she just loved life and she loved the church." She loved children, too, and was a proud grandmother to eight. At 77 years old, she was still working as a high school substitute teacher.

She and her son had a shared fondness for ambrosia salad, which they'd prepare and eat together, though she "couldn't go as hard as me later in life" after becoming diabetic. And she was a longtime fan of the soap opera "The Young and the Restless." When he picked her up for errands or outings, Damon Young said, "she would always tell me, 'Wait until 'The Young and the Restless' goes off. Pick me up after that.'"

The day of the shooting, Pearl Young went out to breakfast and asked to be dropped off at the Tops Friendly Markets store afterward to shop. Damon was planning on picking her up, and the two had been communicating back and forth. Then she stopped responding and his phone began buzzing with news alerts about the chaos unfolding at the store.

"She wasn't answering, wasn't calling back," Young said. "They said it was some people wounded as well, so I was kind of hoping for that."

At a school where authorities shared updates with families, he learned his mom had been fatally shot. He said he just wanted to get out of there and cried on his way to his sister's house.

He spent Sunday talking to detectives and family and trying to sort out funeral plans. It felt surreal. His mom should have been headed to work on Monday. She was just telling him about a bonus she was close to getting as the end of the school year approached, joking, "Yeah, I'll be rich."

He was up until 3 a.m. crying and sifting through his memories.

"My mom was good," Damon Young said. "She was a good person, man. She was."

-- Brittany Shammas

- - -

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Whitfield was a "blessing for all those who knew her," said her son, retired Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield.

The 86-year-old mother had spent the day taking care of her husband at the nursing home where he resides. On the way home, she stopped at Tops, where she was killed.

"You hear about gun violence. You hear about a lot of these things all the time," her son Garnell told The Post. "And unfortunately, it's a little different when it impacts you personally."

Whitfield was described as the rock for the family, devoting her life to taking her of her four children and husband.