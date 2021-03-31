What will change in Sonoma County in the orange tier

Sonoma County has qualified to advance from the red tier to the orange tier in two weeks. If new daily virus infections and the level of positive COVID-19 tests remain in check, the county will be able to ease more restrictions on April 13.

Here’s what changes:

· Amusement and theme parks can open indoor amusements and dining at 25% capacity.

· Outdoor seated live events and performances, including ballparks, stadiums and event venues, can open at 33% capacity. Attendance restricted to in-state spectators only.

· Restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

· Retail stores can open at full capacity, including shops that sells books, jewelry, toys, home furnishings, sporting goods and clothing and shoe stores.

· Shopping malls and swap meets can open at full capacity, though common areas must remain closed. Food courts can open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

· Churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship or cultural ceremonies, including funeral homes and weddings, can hold indoor services at 50% capacity; indoor singing, chanting or playing of wind instruments restricted.

· Gyms, fitness centers and dance and yoga studios can expand to 25% capacity.

· Distilleries, wineries and breweries where no food is served can open indoors at 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

· Movie theaters can open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

· Family entertainment centers, bowling alleys and escape rooms, can open indoors at 25% capacity.

· Libraries can open at full capacity.

Convention centers, live theater, nightclubs, saunas and steam rooms remain closed. For the latest details on state restrictions, go here.