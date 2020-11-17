What will your Thanksgiving look like 2020? We want to hear from you.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Thanksgiving this year will be unlike any other. Our newsroom is working on several stories and wants to hear how you and your families are handling this unusual holiday.

— Are your college kids coming home for Thanksgiving? If so, how are you doing it? Are they getting tested first? Are you? Are they staying with you? Helping to prepare food? Eating inside or out? Wearing masks? We would like to hear from college students and their families to find out how the pandemic is impacting your plans, including those who are choosing not to gather.

— Are you getting tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving? We want to hear from people who are getting tested this week in attempt to have a holiday gathering as safely as possible, as well as people who've opted to call off their celebrations this year.

— Are you planning to travel for Thanksgiving this year? Entertaining guests who are traveling from outside Sonoma County to celebrate Thanksgiving with you? Canceled your travel plans? We would like to learn more about how the pandemic has impacted decisions to travel.

