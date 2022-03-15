What would a budget deficit mean for the Cotati-Rohnert Park school district?

As a teacher strike entered its third day in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, union and district officials remained at odds over the district’s ability to pay for the raises sought by teachers and recommended by a state fact-finder earlier this month.

The Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association is standing firm that its 320 members deserve a three-year deal with a 6% increase this year, 5% next year and 3.6% in 2023-2024. Those figures parallel an independent fact-finder’s report published March 3. The two sides have been at impasse since September.

But the district has held equally firm on offering instead 3% ongoing wage increases and a 3% bonus for the first year of the agreement. Officials say the district can’t afford to provide those raises to teachers, as well as the other two classified employee unions and administrators without the district sinking into deficit as soon as next year.

“If we don’t live within our means, we will go fiscally insolvent,” said Superintendent Mayra Perez in an interview earlier this month. “We have to be able to meet our financial obligations for three years.”

The union, meanwhile, has decried the district’s projections as inaccurate and accused the school board of allowing administrators of painting a worst-case scenario, including state takeover.

So, what would it mean if the district did pass a budget that projects a deficit in the second or third year?

County oversight comes first

The Sonoma County Office of Education, a state-chartered agency, is the first check on local school district’s financial solvency. The office, led by Steve Herrington, the county’s elected superintendent of schools, needs to sign off on school districts’ final budgets each spring, as well as the first and second interim budget reports that precede the approved budget.

If a school district is showing a projected deficit in future years of its approved budget, the state doesn’t immediately step in — unless the district expects not to meet its financial obligations for the current school year, that is.

In that case, it’s much more likely that the state will intervene first.

In most other cases, the county office of education will require district officials to create a fiscal recovery plan to cut the necessary amount of dollars to rebalance the budget, or to bring in more revenue, with options such as grants or parcel taxes.

The first option, cuts, is usually more feasible and common. For schools, where the largest expense is employees, that most often means downsizing.

County officials then monitor whether the district complies with its own plan in the months that follow.

“That’s if we have concerns they’re not going to be able to meet their reserves,” Herrington said. A district’s reserves, he said, should be sufficient to cover at least a month of payroll for all employees.

The state also requires minimum reserves for districts, which varies depending on size. A district of Cotati-Rohnert Park’s size is required to have a 3% minimum reserve each year. Smaller districts with 1,000 or fewer students need to have 5% minimum reserves.

Cotati-Rohnert Park has reserves equal to 8% of its $59 million annual budget, officials have said.

When the state gets involved

If a district is failing to follow its own fiscal recovery plans or address the deficit in some other way, Herrington said, the county may ask the state to step in. School districts can also request the help themselves without the county’s involvement.

From there, a trustee from California’s Fiscal Crisis Management and Assessment Team is assigned to a district. That trustee has oversight over all decisions that a local school board makes that have a financial impact.

The trustee may also make their own recommendations about how to achieve the cost reductions necessary to make a district financially stable again.

In the Bay Area, Oakland’s school district is the poster child for overspending that landed it in state receivership in 2003 and in need a of a record $100 million bailout. The school board last month voted to close 11 schools as it struggles to pay back the $30 million it still owes to the state.

In Sonoma County, during the years of the Great Recession, the Sonoma County Office of Education asked the state to intervene in five local districts, Herrington said.

That step was nothing on the order of Oakland’s troubles, however, and the affected districts all exited state oversight within a few years.

“We’re held accountable to the same standards,” Herrington said of the agency he leads. “If the county office couldn’t handle its budget, the state would assign a trustee to us.”

The state trustees don’t have unilateral authority over the local boards, Herrington said. But they are effective at bringing districts back in line with their legal fiscal requirements.

Impact of deficit spending

The prospect of a looming deficit is daunting for any institution, and school boards are no exception. The explicit role of any school board member is to steward a district’s finances responsibly, Herrington said.

“That’s their primary goal and why they try to avoid going negative,” he said. “It’s unfortunate when (a deficit) happens, but it doesn’t mean that it can’t be corrected.”

Still, those periods of being in deficit can impact other aspects of the district’s financial health, with sometimes immediate and painful consequences for school staffing and services.

“The public needs to know positive and negative certification impacts bond rating and all those things when you try to borrow money,” Herrington said.

