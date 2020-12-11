What you can and can’t do under Sonoma County’s new COVID-19 stay-home order

Sonoma County on Saturday will join five other Bay Area counties that have issued stay-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s a look at how things will change effective at 12:01 a.m.:

These activities are allowed to continue in some capacity:

Retail operations at 20% except for grocery stores, which will be at 35% capacity.

Schools that have received waivers will be allowed to continue operation.

Churches and other places of worship can hold outdoor services.

Restaurants allowed to offer takeout and delivery.

Gyms are outdoor / online.

Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging only allowed to serve those traveling for essential work or for COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Playgrounds are open.

The following operations will be required to cease both indoor and outdoor services:

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)

Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries (except for operations related to production, manufacturing, distribution and retail sales for off-site consumption)

Family entertainment centers

Museums, zoos and aquariums

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

The health order is available at SoCoEmergency.org. Residents can learn more about what activities are restricted by visiting covid19.ca.gov.

Information from Sonoma County