California Gov. Gavin Newsom detailed plans to begin to bridle his progressive policy agenda to offset an estimated $31.5-billion budget deficit for the state during a presentation Friday explaining his revised spending proposal.

The state expects tax collection to fall short of the money allocated for programs essential to millions of Californians in the upcoming budget year, forcing the governor to take a more conservative spending approach while trying to protect much of his marquee programs.

The governor's proposal includes shifting funding to bonds, tapping into $450 million from the state's safety net reserve and renewing a tax on managed care programs to support Medi-Cal while continuing plans to reduce increases for climate and transportation programs.

The projections indicate the largesse of Newsom's first term is over and the extent to which he has to pull back now and in the years to come could have implications for Democrats in the state Legislature and his own political legacy.

"This was not an easy budget, but I hope you see we tried to do our best to hold the line and take care of the most vulnerable, most needy, but still maintain prudence," Newsom said.

"I have been very mindful of how concerned people have been about the impact on these fundamental core issues: education, homeless housing, healthcare, mental health, climate policy, public safety, broadly, and of course the issues of economic development, jobs, workforce development," Newsom said.

As anticipated, the state's budget hole deepened from estimates in January of a $22.5-billion shortfall and mark a dramatic turn from last summer when Newsom touted a $100-billion surplus.

Newsom and Democrats anticipated the possibility of a budget deficit and have been careful in prior years to mostly avoid establishing costly new programs or entitlements, and instead budgeted most of the surplus revenues to one-time funding allocations.

The governor's revised $306.5-billion budget proposal largely calls for the state to pare back funding increases for programs, with little to no calls for immediate reductions below current investment levels for programs and services.

Why are budget protections so uncertain this year?

Unlike in prior years, more uncertainty looms over California's financial situation at this point in the budget process and raises the possibility of cuts on the horizon.

The federal and state governments extended income tax-filing deadlines from April to October for most Californians this year, delaying the state's ability to get a more concrete picture of its revenues beyond estimates until this fall. In California, residents of 55 of 58 counties representing about 99% of the population are permitted to file late without consequence.

Newsom said the state projects that delayed cash receipts will total around $42 billion.

The federal government is also on the brink of defaulting on its debt, adding to the uncertainty.

How did the state swing so drastically from having too much money to too little?

The California state budget is highly dependent on revenues from income taxes paid by its highest earners and is therefore subject to the ebbs and flows of capital gains from the stock market, bonuses to executives and IPOs — initial public offerings when companies begin to sell stock to investors.

Chris Thornberg, an economist and founder of Beacon Economics in Los Angeles, said the shortfall was predictable and of politicians' own making.

Federal COVID-19 stimulus funding artificially boosted state income taxes higher than ever before, resulting in the record surplus. And what goes up must come down, he said.

Newsom said during his presentation that capital gains made up 11.3% of personal income in California in 2021.

"If capital markets went up at a nice even pace on a year-to-year basis this wouldn't happen, but they don't," Thornberg said. "They go surging up and then go collapsing back."

The wise course of action would have been to set the surplus aside and not spend it instead of dedicating the money to one-time programs, Thornberg said.

Newsom has repeatedly emphasized his decision to restrict most new spending to one-time funds, a strategy that avoids creating new permanent demands on the state budget if revenues drop.

But even temporary programs can be costly. The governor and lawmakers provided $9.2 billion in gas rebates to 32 million Californians since approving the payments in a budget deal last June.

Thornberg said the state has seen the same kind of revenue swell and decline two others times in the last quarter-century, during in the late 1990s and mid 2000s.

"Both times the state was hit with $30-billion deficits in the wake of it," Thornberg said. "It was completely obvious what was happening this time and they all pretended it wasn't a problem, and then here we go again."