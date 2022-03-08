What you need to know about teacher strike looming in the Cotati-Rohnert Park district

If you are a parent, teacher or district employee affected by the planned strike and want to share your story, please reach out to our reporters:

Monday’s announcement that teachers in Cotati-Rohnert Park plan to strike Thursday over an ongoing wage dispute raised the stakes in a now eight-month-long contract tug-of-war between Sonoma County’s third largest district and a labor group representing its 320 teachers.

The two sides have been at odds almost entirely over pay.

Here is a breakdown on key offers and counter proposals now at issue in the talks and how the dispute got to this point:

Latest offer from Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District

The district has offered the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association a three-year deal. It includes, for this year, a 3% salary increase and a bonus equal to 3%, a 5% salary increase next school year and a projected 3.6% increase in 2023-2024.

Response from teachers

The teachers’ labor group has declined the offer, saying they want an ongoing 6% increase for this year, rejecting the district’s one-time bonus.

The group’s standing request has called for a three-year increase totaling 14.6%. The opening request in June 2021 was 19% over three years.

Findings by a state-appointed independent fact finder

The neutral report took into account information about the negotiations from both parties. Last week, the fact finder recommended a three-year agreement with annual increases of 6%, 5% and 3.6%, equating to 14.6%.

But the fact-finder also affirmed that implementing a 6% salary increase for this year would “pose a significant burden” to the district, since its budget for this year is established.

“It is clear, however, that the District can implement a 6% one-time payment for 2021-2022 because it had already offered nearly that amount in ongoing and one-year salary increases,” the 45-page report read in part.

Back and forth up until now

In August, the district bargaining team countered with a proposed single-year increase for the 2021-2022 school year, of 1.5%, plus a $1,000 bonus for every RPCEA member.

Before the next bargaining date, the district submitted a last, best and final offer to the union, increasing the salary increase to 2% and the bonus to $2,000.

The teachers’ group did not accept the offer, instead submitting a declaration of impasse to the Public Employment Relations Board. In November, the union announced members had voted to approve a strike if negotiations failed.

How far apart are the two sides?

They remain at impasse, but the district offer is closer than ever to the original proposal from the union.

The parties have also discussed other terms, such as class size and whether or not to add emergency make-up days to the school calendar.

