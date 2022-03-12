What you need to know about the Brown Act

Sonoma County’s District Attorney said the Board of Supervisors broke the law on two occasions during its contentious redistricting process. Here’s what you need to know about that law.

What is the Brown Act?

The Brown Act is a 1953 California law designed to ensure that government — the people’s business — is conducted in the open and that the public is allowed to have input.

“The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know,” the law states.

Why is it called the Brown Act?

It is named for the man who sponsored it, a Modesto legislator named Ralph M. Brown.

How does it work?

The law essentially requires that virtually all elected or appointed government boards, councils and committees hold their meetings and deliberations in public and post adequate notice and agendas — 72 hours in most cases — of when those meetings are to occur. The board or commission may not discuss anything that is not on the agenda, and the meeting must occur within the boundaries of which the agency has jurisdiction. This is to ensure citizens have the opportunity to observe and provide comment if they wish to do so.

Why is this important?

The framers of the law felt strongly that government is empowered by the people, and that the people must have as much information as possible about what their government is doing in order to make informed choices at the ballot box.

The framers said, “public commissions, boards and councils … exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business,” and that their actions and deliberations should be conducted openly.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes. In some cases, boards or commissions may meet behind closed doors to hear legal advice, have personnel discussions or talk about other confidential matters, but only if proper procedures are followed. Even in those cases, the public must be provided notice of when those discussions are to occur and be given a broad outline of the topic to be discussed.

Does this mean two board members can never go out to lunch together?

No. The law applies to any time a majority of the board meets to “hear, discuss or deliberate” government business. That’s the key — any aspect of the deliberative process that occurs when a majority of the board is present triggers the Brown Act. A majority of the board can attend conferences, training seminars, ceremonial functions and social events as long as they observe the law.

What happens if board or commission members violate the Brown Act?

Citizens must file a complaint with the board or commission within 30 days of a meeting violation or within 90 days of any other violation. Citizens can also bring a civil lawsuit, and if successful, the courts can void any action taken in an illegal meeting. The board or agency can also be forced to pay the attorneys fees of citizens who successfully sue. Extreme willful violations can also result in misdemeanor criminal charges.

Where can I learn more?

The California First Amendment Coalition has a primer on its website. You can find it here: https://tinyurl.com/2u2ufu3f.