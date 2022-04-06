What’s all the buzz about? A quest to understand the hunger for Pliny the Younger

Your mission, should you choose to accept, the editor informed me, is to stand in line with a bunch of friendly people for an hour or two, then do some day-drinking.

I chose to accept it.

I’m paraphrasing slightly: the assignment was to join — and get to know a little — the thirsty pilgrims queuing up for block upon city block at one of the Russian River Brewing Company’s two area pubs for the limited release of its widely venerated, sneaky-potent triple-IPA, Pliny the Younger.

Postponed seven weeks by a surge of the omicron variant, the keenly anticipated release began at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, and will end at 10 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

Nor did the editor specify that I had to drink a glass or two of that revered beer, once I finally got inside. But it seemed criminal not to — like traveling to Lourdes, then not touching the miraculous water.

At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the line at the Windsor brew pub looked to be around 125 people, a number that grew to 150 or so over the next two hours.

I found myself behind a nice man named Joe Zon, who lives in San Francisco and makes bass guitars. “I called in sick today,” shared Zon, who was making a little joke, it turned out. He is self-employed.

“Don’t people have to work on a Tuesday?” asked a man in aviator sunglasses posted up just a few yards in front of us. Well, what about you, I asked him, inadvertently channeling Judge Smails in Caddyshack. Are you missing work today?

Steven C. — he wasn’t comfortable sharing his last name — had taken the entire week off, it turned out. He’d flown in from Virginia for the release. When it comes to getting his hands on some “Younger,” this dude is not playing. Nor was his friend Gaspar, who’d made the trip from Arizona, and whose friendly face, framed by an Abe Lincoln beard, was burnished by the many hours he’s spent standing in the sun since March 25, waiting to buy this special beer.

“This will be my seventh visit since Friday,” announced Gaspar. Each time a visitor enters the Russian River pub in either Windsor or Santa Rosa, they’re permitted to quaff three 10-ounce pours of Younger, and to purchase two bottles, each holding just over a pint of the hopped up ambrosia.

Asked if the satchel slung over his shoulder was refrigerated, Gaspar replied, “This? No this is for my laptop.” Like plenty of other people, he was getting some work done while in line. His system for transporting bottles back to Arizona was rather more involved than stuffing them in a satchel.

“I ship empty pieces of luggage to the Airbnb where I’m staying,” he explained. “Then I load them up with beer and take them home.”

He’s crazy about this brew, obviously. But Gaspar’s hunger for Younger derives, also, from his generous nature. Yes, he drinks some of it. “But I also share it with my other beer friends.”

“I take it home,” added Steven, providing helpful contrast, “and don’t share it.”

Like Gaspar, Madison Artau was serving as a kind of courier, procuring some Pliny for a loved one who is mad for it — in this case, her father, who phoned her repeatedly during her recent Maui vacation to plead with her not to miss the upcoming release. While on the beach in Maui, said Artau, of Sebastopol, she ran into no fewer than five people rocking Russian River Brewing Company regalia.

Striking about these Pliny devotees I met in line was not just their passion for the product, but how far many had come. Robert Elam and his wife made the drive from Sacramento to Windsor.

“Last time we came, he said, we stayed for two days and booked a hotel. Showing admirable stamina for 60-somethings, they hit the pubs four times, “once in the morning, once in the evening, both days.”

Walking the line like a mayor and Mom, shaking hands, thanking folks for coming, asking how they were doing and if they needed some water, was Natalie Cilurzo, co-owner of the Russian River Brewing Company along with her husband Vinny.

She mentioned “a couple guys from Boston who come every day for 10 days.”

When I noted that no one in the line seemed put out, or cranky — that folks seemed to be having fun — Cilurzo agreed.

“The party’s in the line,” she said. “That’s where the experience is. People show up with picnics, children, dogs. “It’s fun,” said Cilurzo, who takes pride and delight in the fact that one couple met in line, and ended up dating.